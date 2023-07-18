CEDAR FALLS – The City Council has given initial approval to converting the intersection at Lone Tree Road and Center Street to a four-way stop. It is currently a two-way stop.

On Monday, the council heard from several North Cedar residents supporting the change, and voted 6-1 in favor. Doing so would ignore federal criteria for stop signs for what’s believed to be the first time in Cedar Falls.

Standards indicate there is no need, making the city potentially vulnerable to liability, according to city engineers. Councilmembers in the same vote supported adding a crosswalk for pedestrians crossing Center Street.

“All the people in North Cedar would like that. This is their neighborhood, and I’d like to see them get their stop signs,” said Councilmember Dave Sires after pointing out the signs would slow down Center Street traffic heading into a school zone and that the road used to be part of U.S. Highway 218.

Councilmember Susan deBuhr dissented, preferring first to try other signage that had been recommended by the engineering division. The ordinance must pass three readings before new signs can be installed. That could happen by the end of the summer.

Right now, east- and west-bound travelers on Lone Tree Road have to halt at stop signs. However, ongoing construction along the north-to-south Center Street corridor led the city to make the intersection a four-way stop on a temporary basis last year.

That led residents to ask that the arrangement be made permanent. A petition, provided by City Clerk Jacque Danielsen, shows dozens of signatures supporting the additional traffic control at the intersection.

The construction was part of an expensive transformation to make the area safer by slowing traffic, better accommodating pedestrians and bicyclists, improving drainage, beautifying the corridor, and attracting private investment and families to the area.

Engineer David Wicke believes it would be the first time the city would contradict these recommendations of the Federal Highway Administration’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

Only one crash had been reported at the intersection over the last 12 months, according to Wicke. The threshold is five to require stop signs. He noted the lack of signs was not the reason for the accident.

Additionally, vehicles in the 85th percentile are averaging 36.7 and 38.4 miles per hour from the south and north lanes, respectively, within 5 mph of the posted speed limit on Center Street. That's shy of the 40-mile-per-hour threshold in federal regualtions.

Signs also could be placed as an interim measure if a traffic signal is justified and is being installed. At least one of those three requirements needed to be met under federal rules.

But five neighbors argued the area is the entryway into a school zone. Additionally, they said the speed and number of vehicles make the area dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists. And plans by Jim Sands Construction to build homes north of Tomahawk Lane and west of Cypress Avenue will increase traffic.

“There’s been no mention that it is the crossing for a bike bath, which is heavily used,” said resident Stephen Smith. “We use that all the time, and in our travels on the bike path, that is the most dangerous place that we encounter. Traffic is turning. Traffic on Center Street does not stop, and it is an exciting little adventure every time when the traffic is there and we need to cross the street.”

Wicke had recommended installing an “intersection ahead” sign on Center Street, or a “cross traffic does not stop” plaque under the existing stop signs on Lone Tree Road. He advised against “arbitrarily” putting up the stop signs. There needs to be proof their placement is consistent with other stop signs in other city corridors.

“We want to have that uniformity and that consistency, so it doesn’t cause driver confusion,” said Wicke. "Stop signs are effective when they’re used in situations where other traffic control measures, such as yields or roundabouts, would not be as effective.

“If we just arbitrarily start putting up stop signs, they lose their effectiveness over time because drivers are conditioned to understand and anticipate stop signs where they should be located on street networks. … We open ourselves up to liability.”

The crosswalk issue had not been studied by city engineers prior to the Monday meeting, according to Wicke.