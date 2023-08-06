CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will consider signing off Monday on the purchase and training of its first police K-9 in more than 20 years, a memo from Chief Mark Howard states.

The dog, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, has already been budgeted for in the current fiscal year along with an additional public safety officer. That person is meant to cover for the training hours of the primary handler, who Howard says will be officer Mike Marcotte.

The council will vote on the $13,500 contract for the dog and 200 hours of canine handler training during its 7 p.m. at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Training will be led by Tree Town Kennels, LLC, a Forest City company specializing in police K-9 training. Marcotte will begin training Sept. 11.

The memo states that the K-9 will specialize in offender tracking and apprehension, search and rescue, along with being a major asset in narcotics enforcement in light of the growing fentanyl abuse epidemic.

Howard has noted in the past that another benefit will be community relations. A dog name was not provided in the memo.

“This is a highly recommended program, based in Iowa, which will be an asset to us in obtaining and maintaining yearly certifications,” said Howard. “After months of research, we believe this is the best trainer for the Police Division’s K9 program.”

The council’s first meeting begins at 5:20 p.m. Councilmembers will meet in committee to discuss tax increment financing and pedestrian crosswalk review. During the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will also consider:

Conveying land at the southwest corner of Venture Way and Innovation Drive to Ryan Companies for the construction of an industrial warehouse building, at least 40,000 square feet in size, for a client. It’s the city’s first development agreement in the close to 200-acre expansion of its industrial park south of West Viking Road and east of South Union Road.

Appointing Nick Evens, president and CEO of Curql Collective, to the Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees as the replacement for Leslie Prideaux. Mayor Rob Green recommends Evens, the runner-up in the previous selection process, led by a panel when Prideaux was first recommended nearly two years ago. Sandy Thomas will be considered for the Visitors & Tourism Board, as well.

Approving, on second reading, an ordinance setting the annual council pay at $8,500 for next year, 22% higher than the current $6,982. An increase to $12,000 had been on the table, discussed and considered before the latest proposal.

Setting an Aug. 21 public hearing in response to an inquiry by St. Patrick Catholic Church for a new parking lot on prime real estate at 123 W. Seventh St., requiring a change in code but not garnering the support of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Approval will require a supermajority of council voting in favor.

An ordinance, on the third and final reading, to amend snow and ice removal requirements.

An ordinance, on the first of three readings, establishing temporary long-term daily permits for municipal parking lots, after council previously discussed a revision to the code in response to a downtown business owner and resident’s car being towed. At the time, it was alleged to have been in violation of a 48-hour limit on parking there but was dismissed.

An ordinance, on the first of three readings, establishing a four-way stop at the intersection of Center Street and Lone Tree Road after safety concerns were voiced by the North Cedar Neighborhood Association about it being a two-way stop.

The third and final reading of an ordinance rezoning 2.26 acres for Advanced Technical Services at 702 LeClair St. for a 6,900-square-foot expansion to the south of its existing facility.

The third and final reading of an ordinance allowing new vinyl siding on residential buildings with six or fewer dwelling units in residential areas of downtown. It requires a supermajority to enact because the commission did not endorse the proposed change.