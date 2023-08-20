CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will have its say Monday on a proposed code amendment to allow St. Patrick’s Church to build a new downtown parking lot.

The church acquired the property at 123 W. Seventh St. – at the corner of West Seventh and Washington streets – as part of expansion plans.

The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St. If approved, there would be two more readings before the change becomes law.

The Planning & Zoning Commission did not support the change, so five councilmembers must vote in favor to enact the change.

The amendment would allow parking on downtown property without an associated “principal use.” The principal use in this case – St Patrick Catholic Church and school – sits across Seventh Street and Washington Street, respectively, on separate parcels.

The location of parking is based on setback standards meant to preserve the pedestrian-oriented intent of the downtown district. The code is written to encourage downtown properties’ utilization for “active building uses.” The property sits in an “urban general area” of the Downtown Character District, established by zoning code changes in 2021.

“The question is whether civic and institutional uses should be treated differently as they are generally located on larger or contiguous parcels,” wrote Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard in a memo to the council.

Any change would impact all future parking proposals related to institutional entities like a church or school – a regular topic at City Hall recently.

This latest proposal, if approved, wouldn’t just pertain to St. Patrick; it would allow any institution to create a parking lot on land that directly abuts or is across the street or alley from its main building.

The council first meets in committee at 5:15 p.m. to hear from the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation. Additionally, Planner Chris Sevy will give a presentation on the proposed transition of the Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee to a commission, as well as a review of the comprehensive plan guiding future development.

At 7 p.m., the council also will consider approving:

A resolution establishing a Nov. 7 referendum on the continuation of charging a 1% local option sales and services tax, effective on Jan. 1, 2026, for the reconstruction, repair and replacement of existing streets, curbs, structures, storm sewers and sanitary sewers in Cedar Falls.

An ordinance, on the third and final reading, setting the annual council pay at $8,500 for next year, 22% higher than the current $6,982.

An ordinance, on the second of three readings, establishing temporary long-term daily permits for municipal parking lots, after council previously discussed a revision to the code in response to a downtown business owner and resident’s car being towed.

An ordinance, on the second of three readings, establishing a four-way stop at the intersection of Center Street and Lone Tree Road after safety concerns were voiced by the North Cedar Neighborhood Association about it being a two-way stop.