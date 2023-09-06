CEDAR FALLS — Christmas came early for the North Cedar Neighborhood Association.

One of Cedar Falls' most active neighborhood groups is getting its wish, four stop signs – one at each corner of the Center Street and Lone Tree Road intersection.

The City Council adopted the measure Tuesday in a 4-2 vote on its third and final reading at City Hall. Right now, two stop signs halt west and eastbound vehicles on West Lone Tree Road, but not north and southbound on Center Street. The group petitioned the council earlier this year out of belief four stop signs will make the busy intersection safer.

Councilmembers Susan deBuhr and Daryl Kruse, attending remotely, dissented. Dustin Ganfield was absent.

“We’re thrilled,” said Mary Carrell afterwards. She, along with her husband Frank, were among several association members at the meeting in support of the change.

“It proves the city and its neighbors can collaborate and reach a positive result.”

It’s believed to be the first time in at least 10-15 years, if not in the city’s history, the municipality will go against Department of Transportation guidelines, today called Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, for stop sign placement, according to Public Works Director Chase Schrage.

“The citizens wanted it, and there were accidents there within the last month,” said Councilmember Simon Harding after the meeting. “And it was borderline outside the criteria. To me, it is common sense, to be proactive before something happens.”

Schrage said the signs could be installed within the next week.

Several association members were there at City Hall, as had been the case at the first and second readings, as well as a committee meeting, when a number of them previously spoke up.

Some wore their neighborhood association shirts. Only one, the organization’s president, Jim Newcomb, addressed the council Tuesday during what was minimal discussion on the third consideration.

As part of his final pitch on the subject, he pointed out there was an accident at the intersection on Aug. 7 and 24. Neither of those accidents could be immediately verified.

“It’s important this gets passed," Newcomb said. "Our people want it. And it’s the right thing to do.”

DeBuhr felt other signage should have first been tried, ones that had been recommended by the city's engineering division. Kruse initially favored the signs in committee, but later told The Courier he supported what its engineers and their study determined, and also wanted a roundabout to be explored there.

Among the thresholds not met for the four-way stop was one that indicated at least five crashes having to take place over a 12-month period, ones deemed. Other criteria had to do with traffic volume and speed.

The association's request followed construction last year along the north-to-south Center Street corridor when the city made the intersection a four-way stop on a temporary basis. The idea of changing the controls became appealing and was discussed privately amongst officials as soon as the beginning of this year.

But not everyone has always been for it.

Some workers and patrons at the nearby businesses did not feel the same way back in February and said the four-way stop intersection would be unnecessary. They did not feel unsafe when traversing through there and had wanted Center Street traffic to be able to continue through the intersection without interruption.

“Everything is back to normal now, so people are used to (two stop signs) again,” Craig “Junior” Haan, a patron of Mary Lou's Bar & Grill, told The Courier. “It’d be dumb to change things when there’s nothing wrong with it.”

“Anybody who likes roundabouts would want one there, after discovering how great the ones on University Avenue are,” said Jessica Drum, another patron of Mary Lou’s, 2719 Center St. “They’re quick, easier, more efficient and you don’t have to stop.”

Protestors, however, never spoke publicly on the subject.