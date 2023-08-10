CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls is seeing a changing of the guard in one of the city’s most important roles.

City Clerk Jacque Danielsen says she intends to retire Nov. 3. Officials posted her job last week. She’s been employed by the city for close to 35 years and in the role of clerk since at least 2014.

The graduate of the internationally offered Master Municipal Clerk program is one of the faces of city. She sits next to the mayor and is the officer recorder of minutes for the 7 p.m. regular public meetings of the City Council, now televised, recorded and posted online.

Per state law, all city councils are required to appoint a city clerk to maintain records and perform other duties in service to the community.

Danielsen’s departure will mark yet another change at the council dais in 2024. Mayor Rob Green and councilmembers Susan deBuhr, Simon Harding and Dave Sires, who all have terms expiring at the end of this year, have said they don’t intend to seek reelection.

In Cedar Falls, Danielsen also manages and issues a variety of licenses and permits and maintains a code of ordinances.

More recently, her experience and expertise in parking enforcement operations was solicited by the council as part of the discussions on residential downtown parking permits and a possible downtown parking ramp.

Danielsen has deferred answering additional questions, including her reason for retiring, until a point closer to her final day on the job. Applications are being accepted until Aug. 23. Her replacement will earn a salary of $78,672 to $98,340, per the job post.

Kim Kerr, an administrative supervisor, has subbed in for her at times during council meetings and has taken on the role of being the official recorder of council committee meetings.

Not too long ago she was publicly recognized for becoming a certified municipal clerk, but declined to say whether she intends to apply for the job.

