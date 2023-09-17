CEDAR FALLS — A final vote may be taken on Monday pertaining to St. Patrick Catholic Church and future institution’s plans for new downtown parking lots.

The City Council will hold its third and final reading of an ordinance allowing churches, schools, and other civic and institutional organizations to have parking – an accessory use – across the street from their principal use during its 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Under the current code, parking must be on the same parcel. St. Patrick inquired earlier this year about a possible change to city code after purchasing a vacant half-acre across the street at 123 W. Seventh St. for $960,000 from developer Brent Dahlstrom as part of campus expansion plans.

The code is written to protect pedestrians in mixed use areas through setbacks relative to the principal use. Additionally, a goal was to preserve valuable downtown land for other uses.

The measure requires five votes, a super majority, to pass as opposed to four because the Planning & Zoning Commission previously recommended denial in a 5-2 vote. Commissioners David Hartley and Sloan Alberhasky were the lone members present supporting the request at the time.

Councilmember Kelly Dunn has been the lone dissenter on the first two readings at previous council meetings. Several members of the church have attended the meetings to voice their support. But no one has registered their opposition to the change publicly.

The council’s evening begins at 6:15 p.m. in committee to hear presentations on the Cedar Falls Community Foundation and the dam along the Cedar River. In other business at 7 p.m., the council will consider:

Selling 8,000 square feet of additional city industrial park land for $20,000 to KATZ Properties, LLC, owned by Todd Miller, behind the company’s existing building at 6317 Development Drive. Access to the rear is limiting due to a relatively narrow drive and not enough room for truck maneuvering for deliveries. The Best Services generator dealer and Ted Electric electrician service businesses are tenants there.

An ordinance, on its third and final reading, to convert the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee into a formal commission to more officially define its role and rules within city government.

Several resolutions submitting grant applications (and in one case accepting an awarded grant), including two with hopes of landing funds to assist in paying for the estimated $21.2 million Cedar Falls Community Schools’ future swimming facility next to its new high school on West 27th Street. One is $700,000 for an Enhance Iowa Community Attraction & Tourism grant and the other is $900,000 from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. The city has earmarked $8 million from its own coffers toward the school district’s project.

An agreement with Waterloo to jointly contract with Mosaic Community Planning to help in the development of its five-year plan and annual action plan necessary to land federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Waterloo’s contribution would be $40,582 and Cedar Falls would pay $19,098.