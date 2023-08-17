CEDAR FALLS — Another old church property will no longer host worshippers.

The former First Church of Christ Scientist building, 701 W. Sixth St., is intended to be preserved but leased to first-time business owner RayVynn Schauf for “Omni Khem,” offering holistic and natural healing.

The Board of Adjustment was unanimous Tuesday in granting property owners Dan and Juli Morris the conditional use approval necessary to move the project forward.

Additionally, the board decided the business may offer classes two days per week with up to 20 participants per class and two hired professionals on site, keeping in mind that the operation would be in the Sartori residential neighborhood. One-on-one appointments also will be offered.

The business will offer naturopathic medicine, which includes natural remedies that help the body heal itself, according to Morris. It embraces many therapies, such as herbs, massage, acupuncture, exercise, and nutritional counseling.

Schauf is a resident and native of Waterloo who was a high school and college basketball player. Her business could open as soon as this fall but is expected no later than the end of the year.

She approached the owners about leasing the building. Schauf was proposing the type of business they wanted to occupy the 2,883-square-foot space.

“It was welcoming and inviting with the neighborhood, children in the area and the hospital nearby,” said Schauf. “I love the idea of being in the heart of a town and being in an area where many people could walk or bike there.”

The now-certified therapist grew an interest in the business from her experiences as an athlete who underwent major back surgery. Family history also plays into the business idea.

“I’ve had family who’ve not taken preventive health measures,” she said. In addition, Schauf is someone who loves sustainability and gardening. She is committed to bettering her own health with an alkaline diet.

“My goal is to uplift and enlighten through holistic wellness and enrich others’ lives,” she said.

Morris and Schauf are asking the community to reach out about new therapeutic services they are currently using and would like to see offered and supported in the Cedar Valley. Additionally, they are looking for holistic practitioners who want to share their modalities at the facility. They can be reached at: re31738@gmail.com.

Allowable uses

Therapy services are among the newly added “personal service uses” for vacant institutional buildings like churches or schools if they meet certain criteria outlined in the city’s zoning code.

It was part of a code amendment approved by the City Council earlier this year after an inquiry was placed by the owner of the former Faith Wesleyan and Jordan Crossing church, 209 Walnut St. The change was requested because of plans for Dolled Up Studios, a makeup and eyebrow salon, to relocate there. The business received the green light from the board earlier this summer.

Additionally, St. Patrick Catholic Church is seeking support for a code amendment related to its pursuits of adding a parking lot at the former site of the First Baptist Church, 123 W. Seventh St.

The council will take up the matter Monday. But it will require a supermajority because the petition did not gain a favorable recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Last year the old Cedar Falls Mennonite Church building, 215 W. Ninth St., was demolished to make way for new cottage courts-style housing. The homes are expected to be constructed and available in 2024.

All four former church properties happen to be in and around the downtown.