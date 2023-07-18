CEDAR FALLS -- A contractor will have to close the alley from W. 13th Street to W. 14th Street between Franklin and Clay streets for four to six weeks. Reconstructions begins as soon as this Thursday.

Officials ask people to stay away from the construction area and behind the sidewalk on the property side. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth.

If wanting additional information about alley reconstruction, head to www.cedarfalls.com and find the “2023 Alley Reconstruction Project” under the projects tab.

PHOTOS: Bettendorf first-round state softball vs. Ankeny Centennial Bettendorf 071723-spt- state softball-12.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball-14.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball-16.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball-18.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball-4.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball-5.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball-6.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball-7.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball-8.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball-9.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball 17.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball 2.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball-13.JPG Bettendorf 071723-spt-state softball-10.JPG