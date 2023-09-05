CEDAR FALLS — With the mayor and three councilmembers stepping down from their roles in Cedar Falls, the Nov. 7 election will bring new leadership to city government.

Susan deBuhr, Dave Sires, and Simon Harding are not planning to run for another term on the City Council and neither is Mayor Rob Green.

In Waverly, three of four incumbents on the City Council and the mayor won’t seek re-election. In contrast, Waterloo’s mayor and two of three City Council incumbents have announced their intentions to run.

Candidates have until Sept. 21 to file nominating petitions, but the field is already shaping up for Cedar Falls mayoral and City Council contests.

Walter Burtis, 33, owner of The Brass Tap, and Danny Laudick, 34, the executive director of startup catalyst Red Cedar and formerly an economic and community development professional with Grow Cedar Valley, are vying for the city’s highest elected office.

Green, 47, is not running for a third term as mayor out of a desire to spend more time with his family. Previously, he had worked in information technology at the University of Northern Iowa.

So far, at least one candidate has stepped forward for each of the open council positions.

Chris Latta, 38, MercyOne Northeast Iowa’s director of behavioral health and emergency care, has announced his intentions to run for the Ward 2 seat.

After 20 years representing Ward 2, deBuhr has decided to step away to spend more time with family, including her husband who’s battling cancer. The 62 year old is a business owner and previously had careers in public safety and insurance.

Hannah Crisman, 33, a quality assurance analyst and the College Hill Partnership board president, is running for an at-large seat on the council.

Sires, 62, a business owner and lifelong resident who is stepping down from the seat cites challenges with making progress on his initiatives as the reason for not running for a second term.

Aaron Hawbaker, 55, the state’s chief public defender in Waterloo, and Gabe Groothuis, 25, a financial adviser, are seeking the Ward 4 seat.

Harding, 39, who is wrapping up his first term in the seat, cited home life and his musical instrument business as needing to occupy more of his time.

Waterloo

In Waterloo, Mayor Quentin Hart is so far the only person filed to run for his position. If elected, this will be the fifth term for the 52-year-old. He was first elected in 2015 after serving for eight years as the Ward 4 representative on the City Council. He is the city’s first Black mayor.

One of the City Council members who is a declared candidate has no challenger at this point, either.

Dave Boesen, an at-large councilmember, decided to run for the Ward 2 position currently held by Jonathan Grieder. Grieder is looking to stay on the council but run for Boesen’s current seat.

If elected to the new position, Boesen, 66, would be in his second term on the council. He previously worked with Waterloo Fire Rescue for 28 years and an additional six years with the Waterloo Police Department.

Grieder would also be in his second term if he is elected to the at-large council seat. The 33 year old teaches social studies at West High School. But a competitor has already emerged.

Steve Simon, 57, a businessman and founder of Eclipse Dental, has announced a campaign for the at-large seat.

Current Ward 4 Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith has not announced whether she is running for reelection. She was elected last year after former councilmember Jerome Amos Jr. left his position early to serve in the Iowa Legislature.

Waverly

Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, 43, is not seeking a third term in office. The newly appointed Bremer County treasurer has decided he needs to dedicate more time to that new role as well as his family.

City Council members Matthew Schneider and Heather Beaufore are not seeking second terms. Schneider, 48, who holds an at-large seat, is looking to devote more time to his business ventures. Beaufore, 44, represents Ward 4 and needs to spend more time with family. Her role in the pre-nursing program at the Waterloo Career Center is also becoming busier.

Julie Meyers, 64, owner of Design 360, is finishing the term of a former Ward 2 councilmember who left the area. Now she is moving across town and will be seeking election to the at-large seat.

Candidates have not yet stepped forward for those positions.