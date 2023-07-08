WATERLOO — Dave Boesen is running for reelection to the City Council, but in a different seat.

Boesen currently holds one of the council’s at-large seats. This year, he will be running for the Ward 2 seat.

Current Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder announced he will be running for the at-large seat. So, if both runs are successful, they would be flip-flopping the two positions. Boesen said he and Grieder had discussions about each other’s personal preferences and mutually agreed to run for each other’s seat.

Ward 2 spans the area from Interstate Highway 380 west to Ansborough Avenue and from East Ridgeway Avenue south to the border of Waterloo at East Orange Road. Parts of East Ridgeway to East Mitchell Avenue are also included.

If Boesen wins this would be his second term on the council.

If re-elected, he will continue his work to see projects through to completion, such as the municipal internet project. Other goals include continuing his support for the fire and police departments, promoting the leisure services department, supporting the Waterloo Public Library and supporting the growth of the downtown district.

He also has goals related to Waterloo’s housing market. He wants to continue working on the city’s plans to address older and dilapidated houses as well as promote new construction in housing, infill development and businesses.

Boesen regularly asks questions at council meetings. He wants to continue to be a “voice of reason,” asking questions regarding Tax Increment Financing districts and development agreements as well as other items that affect the city’s ability to hold or lower property taxes for city residents.

Councilmembers are required to serve as liaisons for different city boards or commissions. He is the liaison for leisure services, Waterloo Water Works, the Waterloo Public Library, planning and zoning, the Board of Adjustment, the Black Hawk Gaming Association and the Emergency Management Agency. He also assists the Grout Museum’s board on its building and grounds projects.

He notes that in his first term he has only missed one board or commission meeting.

Boesen retired after 28 years with Waterloo Fire Rescue and an additional six years as the property and evidence coordinator for the Waterloo Police Department. He said, at the age of 66, he has dedicated more than half of his life to the citizens of Waterloo.

“Waterloo has given me so much throughout the years (and) I want to continue to give back in any capacity I can,” Boesen said in a news release. “The work of this council isn’t over and I will continue to contribute each day not just for the citizens of Ward 2 but for this entire city.”

He is married to Robin Boesen. They have three children and six grandsons.

