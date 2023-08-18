County supervisors further discuss ballot language for local option sales tax

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors has not decided how to use local option sales and service tax dollars.

Supervisors are set to decide on Tuesday whether LOSST revenue from a 1% sales tax will have an expiration date, requiring residents to vote on the measure every decade.

The county and its cities have until Sept. 1 to provide ballot language to the county auditor. That language is what voters will decide on Nov. 7. It includes how revenue will be allocated and if that decision will have to be reapproved by voters. The supervisors have the sole authority on including sunset dates on the ballot.

The current LOSST sunsets at the end of 2025. If more than 50% of voters approve continuing the sales tax, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026. The contiguous cities of Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Hudson, Evansdale, Raymond and Elk Run Heights vote as a unit. If all cities approve their individual LOSST ballot item except Evansdale, for example, that city would still have to collect the taxes because a majority of the contiguous cities voted for the measure.

Dunkerton, La Porte City, Gilbertville and the unincorporated areas of the county are considered noncontiguous – meaning the cities’ boundaries don’t touch each other – and they decide their own fates.

The parts of Jesup and Janesville that are located in Black Hawk County will not have a LOSST ballot measure. Those city councils took an action to not have a sunset and vote as a singular unit, rather than in both of the counties they occupy.

If the county board decides to not have the tax sunset but a government entity wants to change how funds are used, the county’s Elections Manager Karen Showalter said, there are actions that can be taken. Showalter said she’s been working with city clerks and they intend to follow Waterloo, which does not want a sunset.

All the county supervisors, except Linda Laylin, who did not voice her opinion, said they’d be fine with not having a sunset clause.

What also needs to be decided on is the allocation of the funds. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said she wants the county to continue giving at least 50% of the revenue toward county roads and bridges. The other 50% currently goes to property tax relief.

Nicholas also asked the board to consider upping the percentage for roads and bridges to 60%. Her reasoning is that roadway construction costs increased 28% in the last 10 years, so the money won’t go as far as it did a decade ago. She said this would give her department an extra $180,000 a year.

“We would not waste this money,” she said. “We would certainly spend it.”

Supervisors Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka and Tom Little said they are comfortable at remaining with the current 50%.

“To be honest, that’s how the board of supervisors sold it back in 2008,” Little said. “And it wasn’t an easy job to do that.”

Supervisor Tavis Hall said during the meeting that he needed more time to think about the allocation.

The sunset language and allocation is expected to be on next Tuesday’s agenda.

A resolution to support the “Jump In” initiative to fund a community natatorium – or indoor pool – at the new Cedar Falls High School is also expected to come before the board. Traci Mallaro, a co-chairperson of the group, asked the board for $150,000. County funding is contingent on Cedar Falls being awarded a Community Attraction and Tourism grant from the state. If approved, the money would come out of the county’s reserve funds.

Cedar Falls is applying for $950,000 in grant money in September for the second phase of the project which totals $5.7 million. The total project cost is $21 million.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority requires matching funds from the county for CAT grants. Mallaro said the group is also asking the Black Hawk County Gaming Association to contribute $900,000.

So far, the Cedar Falls Community School District is contributing $8 million and the city of Cedar Falls is giving another $8 million.

Schwartz, Hall and Trelka said they are all comfortable with allocating $150,000 toward the project.

“I recognize the regional impact,” Hall said. “We’ve got to do some of the work by increasing population and quality of life measures are the foundation for increasing (it).”