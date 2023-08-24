WATERLOO — The Nov. 7 election may be the last time many Black Hawk County residents vote for a local option sales and service tax for a while.

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors decided 4-1 Tuesday, with Tom Little dissenting, that how sales tax revenue is spent will not have a sunset. That means it will not need to be voted on again unless a government entity wants to change how its funds are used.

Currently, how the 1% local option sales tax is spent was voted on every 10 years. Each city has its own way of spending the city’s revenue, but the county has its portion too. Right now, 50% of the money is spent on county property tax relief and the other half is spent for projects related to county roads and bridges.

The supervisors decided to stay with the 50/50 allocation in a unanimous vote.

Little dissented on not having a sunset clause because he said when talking to residents in the past, he made a commitment on what was previously passed – half of the money for property tax relief, half of the money for bridges and roads and a 10-year expiration date.

