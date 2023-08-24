WATERLOO — The Nov. 7 election may be the last time many Black Hawk County residents vote for a local option sales and service tax for a while.
The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors decided 4-1 Tuesday, with Tom Little dissenting, that how sales tax revenue is spent will not have a sunset. That means it will not need to be voted on again unless a government entity wants to change how its funds are used.
Currently, how the 1% local option sales tax is spent was voted on every 10 years. Each city has its own way of spending the city’s revenue, but the county has its portion too. Right now, 50% of the money is spent on county property tax relief and the other half is spent for projects related to county roads and bridges.
The supervisors decided to stay with the 50/50 allocation in a unanimous vote.
Little dissented on not having a sunset clause because he said when talking to residents in the past, he made a commitment on what was previously passed – half of the money for property tax relief, half of the money for bridges and roads and a 10-year expiration date.
Where Are Millennials Buying Homes in the U.S.?
According to the National Association of Realtors, the
average age of first-time homebuyers is 36 years old, which means that the millennial generation—generally regarded as individuals born between 1981 and 1996—has reached the stage in their lives where buying a home is often a top priority. Yet recently, the cost of homeownership has skyrocketed in large part due to an adverse combination of high interest rates and scarce inventory, leaving millennials with a daunting homeownership outlook.
US mortgage originations have plummeted after an all time high
This difficult homebuying landscape has resulted in a dramatic shift in mortgage originations. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. mortgage originations were already on the rise—climbing from $344 billion in Q1 2019 to a 14-year high of nearly $752 billion in Q4 2019. After a brief dip due to pandemic-era stay-at-home orders and social distancing, originated mortgage volume skyrocketed to a new high of over $1.2 trillion in Q2 2021. This abrupt growth is mostly attributed to historically low interest rates, low inventory, and an increased desire for more space amid the pandemic, but these conditions were short-lived. Rapidly rising interest rates combined with other forces, such as
return-to-office mandates, have brought mortgage originations down to under $324 billion in Q1 2023, the lowest it has been in nearly nine years.
Millennials are buying homes with larger loan to value ratios than older generations
In order to cope with rising prices, millennials are taking out larger home loans. In 2022, the median loan amount for mortgages taken out by applicants age 25–34 was $315,000, and $365,000 for applicants age 35–44, higher than any other age group. Similarly, the loan-to-value ratio—or the amount of the mortgage compared to the sale price of the home—was 88% for 25- to 34-year-olds and 80% for 35- to 44-year-olds. Inherently, many millennials are
first-time homebuyers and typically have less existing home equity to apply to new mortgages. Additionally, millennials are at the stage of their lives where they may be supporting a growing family and require more living space compared to older generations.
In Massachusetts millennials accounted for almost 65 percent of home purchase loans last year
Despite the overall decline in homebuying across the country, millennials still account for the majority of home purchase loans in 2022. However, millennial home purchasing varies by location. Millennials in northeastern states account for the largest share of home purchase loans, with Massachusetts (64.5%), New York (63.8%), and New Jersey (63.0%) leading the country. Midwestern states such as Minnesota (62.9%), Illinois (62.6%), and North Dakota (62.4%) also rank among the top 10 states for millennial homebuying. On the other end of the spectrum, Delaware (41.1%), Florida (45.2%), and South Carolina (46.9%) have the lowest share of home purchase loans taken out by millennials and notably have older populations.
To determine the locations where millennials are buying homes, researchers at
Construction Coverage, a website that provides construction insurance guides, analyzed the latest data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. The researchers ranked metropolitan areas according to the millennial share of conventional home purchase loans originated in 2022. For the purpose of this analysis, millennials were considered to be those age 25–44 in the year 2022. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater total number of millennial home purchase loans was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the most millennial homebuyers.
Small and midsize metros where millennials are buying homes
15. Pittsburgh, PA
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 64.5% Total millennial home purchase loans: 12,258 Median loan amount: $235,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 88.6% Median interest rate: 5.00%
14. Raleigh-Cary, NC
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 64.8% Total millennial home purchase loans: 14,163 Median loan amount: $395,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 85.2% Median interest rate: 4.63%
13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 64.9% Total millennial home purchase loans: 53,494 Median loan amount: $365,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 84.9% Median interest rate: 4.99%
12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 64.9% Total millennial home purchase loans: 78,046 Median loan amount: $495,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 79.9% Median interest rate: 4.50%
11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 65.2% Total millennial home purchase loans: 39,837 Median loan amount: $485,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 85.0% Median interest rate: 4.75%
10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 65.4% Total millennial home purchase loans: 29,552 Median loan amount: $325,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 86.4% Median interest rate: 5.00%
9. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 65.4% Total millennial home purchase loans: 34,434 Median loan amount: $325,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 84.7% Median interest rate: 4.99%
8. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 65.5% Total millennial home purchase loans: 5,378 Median loan amount: $215,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 86.0% Median interest rate: 5.00%
7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 67.0% Total millennial home purchase loans: 27,977 Median loan amount: $515,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 80.1% Median interest rate: 4.63%
6. Salt Lake City, UT
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 67.1% Total millennial home purchase loans: 8,355 Median loan amount: $455,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 80.7% Median interest rate: 5.00%
5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 67.4% Total millennial home purchase loans: 27,521 Median loan amount: $495,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 80.7% Median interest rate: 4.88%
4. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 70.5% Total millennial home purchase loans: 24,505 Median loan amount: $425,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 80.7% Median interest rate: 4.88%
3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 70.6% Total millennial home purchase loans: 24,698 Median loan amount: $875,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 79.8% Median interest rate: 4.25%
2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 70.6% Total millennial home purchase loans: 31,416 Median loan amount: $615,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 80.1% Median interest rate: 4.75%
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Millennial share of home purchase loans: 74.4% Total millennial home purchase loans: 10,112 Median loan amount: $1,065,000 Median loan-to-value ratio: 79.7% Median interest rate: 4.10%
