WATERLOO — Beginning Monday, construction crews will begin renovating the front lobby of the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.
It will remain open for business, however there will likely be some disruptions and delays due to work being done.
Local video visits for the jail will take place on the first floor of the courthouse for the duration of the project. In order to abide by the hours the courthouse is open, local visits will be limited to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evening visitation hours will resume upon completion of the renovation.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
What do Iowans want? An inside look at what 20 Iowans say about their lives, government
About the series
This year’s legislative session was hugely consequential, criticized by some Iowans and praised by others. The laws passed, from tax cuts to school regulations to book bans to restrictions on transgender students, will influence the everyday lives of people across the state for years to come.
We wanted to know how these actions and others by the state government affect the lives of people across the state. What they like, what they don’t like, where they see our leaders falling short and what they think needs more attention.
This story is part of a larger series involving Lee Enterprises newspapers in Council Bluffs, Davenport, Mason City, Muscatine, Sioux City, Waterloo-Cedar Falls and our Des Moines Bureau. The “What Do Iowans Want?” series attempts to probe the thinking of people across the state about how the government is working for them.
The 20 Iowans profiled represent the broad perspectives in our state. They’re teachers, artists, retirees and athletes. They’re Republicans, Democrats and independents. They’re your neighbors and your friends.