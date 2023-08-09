WATERLOO — The process of holding a special election to continue the distribution of the local sales tax dollars is now in Black Hawk County’s hands.

The Waterloo City Council on Monday unanimously approved a change in how its local option sales and service taxes will be used if a majority of voters agree in the referendum on Nov. 7, which is the general election date.

Iowa has a state sales tax of 6% and allows local governments to collect a local option sales tax of up to 1%.

According to Iowa Code, 75% of that 1% is determined by each jurisdiction’s share of population in the county. The remaining 25% is determined by how much property tax was levied by each jurisdiction between 1982 to 1985.

With no discussion, the council decided instead of 100% of LOSST revenue going toward road maintenance, 20% will now be used for property tax relief and 80% will be for road maintenance. The only person to comment was resident David Dreyer.

“I’m opposed to taking it out of the street repair fund,” he said. “We all know, the streets are crap. A lot of them anyway.”

Since Waterloo represents over 50% of the county’s population, it was the government entity that had to initiate the referendum. Every city, as well as the county, has its own language on how the sales taxes are distributed.

The current LOSST sunsets – or expires – at the end of 2025. If more than 50% of voters approve continuing the sales tax, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026. The contiguous cities of Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Hudson, Evansdale, Raymond and Elk Run Heights vote as a unit. If all cities approved their individual LOSST ballot item except Evansdale, for example, that city would still have to collect the taxes because a majority of the contiguous cities voted for the measure.

Dunkerton, La Porte City, Gilbertville and the unincorporated areas of the county are considered noncontiguous – meaning the cities don’t touch each other due to boundary lines – and they decide their own fate.

The parts of Jesup and Janesville that are located in Black Hawk County will not have a LOSST ballot measure. County Auditor Grant Veeder said those cities took an action to not have a sunset and vote as a singular unit, rather than in both of the counties they occupy.

Since Waterloo initiated a LOSST ballot measure, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors now has to formally set Nov. 7 as the election date. That is scheduled to happen at its meeting next Tuesday.

The county, along with each city, has until Sept. 1 to submit their ballot language to the county auditor. The use of sunsets, which are not required for LOSST, can also be discussed. In fact, most jurisdictions utilizing the revenue don’t have sunsets.

Supervisors Chris Schwartz and Dan Trelka said at Tuesday’s board meeting that they don’t know if the county needs a sunset clause.

The board also briefly discussed the option of increasing the amount of sales tax revenue allotted to county road and bridge construction. Currently, 50% of LOSST goes toward property tax relief on the county portion of taxes with the other half going to county roads and bridges. Schwartz said he would support 60% of the revenue going toward road maintenance.

“It’s a point of pride to drive around on our roads,” he said. “You can tell (when you’ve entered the county) because the roads are so much better.”

County Engineer Catherine Nicholas gave a short presentation on the costs of construction and what a move to 60% could do for the roads.

A 10 point increase would give the county an additional $375,000 for roads and bridges, pave one to two more miles of road, replace half a bridge, help buy a motor grader or do more preventive maintenance.

She said roadway construction costs increased 28% in the last 10 years while motor graders – which help flatten surfaces during grading projects – have increased 45% and rocks have increased 41%.

“We’re spending $200,000 more than we were 10 years ago just on mile rock,” she said.

Currently, she said many roads and bridges are in “excellent to good condition” but conditions will deteriorate as time goes on.

The county has designated 50% to property tax relief and 50% to county roads since 2008. From 1991 to 2008, 100% was used for property tax relief. The LOSST was implemented in 1991.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday also approved:

A contract between the county and P

er Mar Security Services of Cedar Rapids for security services at the Courthouse for $427,749 and the Pinecrest building for $142,542 for a three-year term.

A 28E agreement between the county and Cedar Falls, where the county will provide the city with $350,000 for the upcoming road reconstruction of Viking Road.

ruction of Viking Road.

