WATERLOO — Monday was the first day people could file paperwork to have their names appear on the Nov. 7 ballots for any nonpartisan city and school races.

Some candidates have announced campaigns ahead of time to make their intentions known, but it’s not official until they submit their candidacy affidavit and nomination petitions with voter signatures.

City council and mayoral candidates hand them in to the county auditor’s office. Board of education and community college candidates hand them in to the board secretaries. They can be submitted in-person or via mail.

Materials must be filed by 5 p.m. Sept. 21.

According to the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office, the number of signatures needed varies depending on the race in Waterloo and Cedar Falls:

Mayor (Waterloo) – 269

Mayor (Cedar Falls) – 175

Councilmember At-Large (Waterloo) – 248

Councilmember At-Large (Cedar Falls) – 163

Second Ward Councilmember (Waterloo) – 22

Second Ward Councilmember (Cedar Falls) – 34

Fourth Ward Councilmember (Waterloo) – 15

Fourth Ward Councilmember (Cedar Falls) – 19

Board of Education (Waterloo) – 50

Board of Education (Cedar Falls) – 50

Hawkeye Community College – 50

Candidates must first fill out the header on the petitions and then obtain the necessary signatures from the residents of the area a person wishes to represent.

Affidavits ask for basic information like name, address and office sought. They must be signed by the candidate and be notarized by a certified officer. Because these elections are nonpartisan, the candidate’s party affiliation should be left blank.

The Office of the Secretary of State reminds people that the nomination papers will be inspected for completeness before they are accepted for filing. If nomination papers are filed early, candidates may have time to correct any errors in rejected papers and resubmit them.

Auditor Grant Veeder also points out that another important part of the process is meeting the ethics and campaign finance filing responsibilities and deadlines. Contact the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board at (515) 281-4028 or go online to iowa.gov/ethics for more information.

Additional information about declaring one’s candidacy can be found at blackhawkcountyelections.iowa.gov. The Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office is available to assist with questions about the filing process and to provide lists of registered voters. Call 1-888-SOS-VOTE or (515) 281-0145. Email sos@sos.iowa.gov.

The Secretary of State’s website also provides tips for candidates on various topics at sos.iowa.gov/elections/candidates/index.html.