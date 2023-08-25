CEDAR FALLS — Skogman Companies is seeking to amend a development plan to give itself the option of slightly changing the number and type of buildable lots on a subdivision in the southwestern part of town.

The Planning & Zoning Commission took up the matter Wednesday on The Arbors subdivision, north of West Viking Road, west of Arbors Drive, and south of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School.

The panel asked a few questions but voiced no objections during a 15-minute meeting.

Discussion and a vote is slated for Sept. 13.

Skogman, doing business as Midwest Development Co., wants the option of sticking with 10 bi-attached lots approved in 2020 or merging them into five single family detached lots without going back to the city for master plan changes.

Right now, the preliminary plat is proposed with the five single family lots, another document that would be up for approval at the Sept. 13 meeting.

“The main reason we re-platted those lots to single family was based on customer feedback and market data,” said Hunter Skogman, president of land acquisition and development of Skogman Companies.

“In general, buyers will choose an attached unit over a single-family home if the price gap or savings between the two is significant. With increasing development and construction costs, the price difference hasn’t been enough for our customers to choose the attached product, so we made the decision to switch those lots to single family.”

According to meeting documents, the subdivision already has seen 142 lots developed in what will now be 239 or 234 total as part of the larger master plan.

That plan is required because the land is zoned as “planned residential.”

Back in 2014, the Arbors build-out was planned for up to 204 lots on the 25.25 acres, a mix of one- and two–family dwellings in six phases.

Thirty nine bi-attached dwellings were added to the plan in 2020 to increase the total build-out to 239 lots.

The remaining construction will now be completed in either two or three phases for a total of six or seven phases across the whole subdivision.