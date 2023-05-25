Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — John Zolondek is not the most senior member of the city’s fire squad, but he’s a finalist for the fire chief job.

Zolondek told seven people gathered for a public meet-and-greet Tuesday at the Public Safety Center that he brings to the table a host of fresh ideas and ambitious goals.

If chosen over the other finalist Chris Ledeker from Kansas, who met with the community Monday, he’d be the successor to retired chief John Bostwick.

He’s been serving as interim chief since October and already has brought one of his ideas to fruition, CPR/AED training the first Sunday of every month.

Another of his priorities is securing funding and constructing a city training facility with the help of a grant.

“Not too long ago, I would have never applied for the job, but some of the senior leadership encouraged me,” he said. “While serving in the interim, I learned that there are a lot ways the department could benefit from a fresh look, new programs or different things.”

He dislikes having to pay other cities to use their training facilities.

“It’d be nice to have our own training center where we can do a lot of our own stuff,” said Zolondek.

Other ideas include working with the University of Northern Iowa and Hawkeye Community College to spark interest in firefighting as a career, as well as creating a “kids fire academy” in K-12 schools.

“After COVID happened, that kind of died off,” he said about engaging with children. “But one thing I want to get back into doing is getting into the schools multiple times per year. The kids love it. They love interacting. I feel like learning about fire safety is pretty fun for kids. It’s something different, and they love seeing the fire truck.”

Zolondek stood by the city’s public safety officer program, still in its “infancy,” and is interested in improving it. He also backed other components of city operation like carrying compressed air foam in the back of squad cars and the current baseline testing for fire officers.

The city hired Zolondek as a police officer in 2007. He almost immediately became a part-time, on-call firefighter as well, but wasn’t solely assigned to fire and rescue as a public safety officer until 2018. He moved up the ranks to lieutenant, captain and eventually acting chief.

Originally from Winona, Minnesota, he, his wife and children have grown to love Cedar Falls. He’s had a passion for firefighting since his first job with the Winona Fire Department back in 2006 but never followed through on an inclination to move to a bigger department like St. Paul or Minneapolis.

“I did the POC (paid on call) thing to begin with and loved it, worked with some great guys ... loved the fire aspect even back then,” he said. “There was an opportunity for a lateral transfer and was told the ‘I am too valuable on patrol’ story. And then the whole public safety officer model came up (in 2015), and it ended up working out perfect for me, because I ended up getting specialized in both.”

“My heart was always in the fire service from my time at Winona,” he added.

Four members of the department are “longtime career firefighters,” and each has a couple decades of experience. Zolondek believes it’s his drive that separates him from the rest, crediting his time as a military police officer in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 2002 to 2008.

“I’m not saying other people aren’t driven, but maybe I’m more stubborn or relentless, even in the drills,” Zolondek said. “We have a bunch of young studs who go to CrossFit … and they’re like, ‘Oh, you can’t do (various exercises), you’re old.’ And I go do it and beat their times. Maybe it’s a pride thing and I honestly think it’s the Marine Corp – the whole improvise, adapt and overcome.

“I feel I’m used to getting a wrench thrown into everything all the time, being able to change on the fly and embrace it.”

Attendees asked questions about fire prevention and recruitment as well as his idea for a training facility and community outreach. He also answered questions about the department’s strengths and future opportunities for improvement along with preparing for worst case scenarios.

Prior to meeting the public, he met with the city’s top officials and others outside the city in the public safety and emergency management realms. Additionally, he met with community leaders and retirees along with union members and public safety supervisors.

Public Safety Director Craig Berte will make a recommendation to City Administrator Ron Gaines and Mayor Rob Green. They will interview Berte’s recommendation with Mayor Pro Tem Simon Harding and Public Safety Committee chairperson Dustin Ganfield before a final recommendation for the City Council is put up for approval as soon as June 5.

Ganfield and Councilmember Gil Schultz, as well as mayoral candidate Danny Laudick, have been among the small crowds present at one or both sessions with the finalists.