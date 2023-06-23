WATERLOO — The city’s waste management department is continuing to look at how it processes wastewater to meet requirements from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The City Council approved the submission of a nutrient reduction study to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Monday.

In 2018, a similar study of the analysis of the wastewater treatment plan was submitted to the DNR. This year’s submission had a similar analysis but included updated costs due to inflation.

The study found the treatment plant needs to be expanded or else growth in the city's population, industry or jobs will be impacted.

Most of the plant’s facilities were constructed in the 1990s with two plants built side by side. In 2012, the city stopped operating one of the plants because the capacity wasn’t needed and it was costly to operate.

The study also concluded that the lowest cost plan is to combine the two treatment plants to achieve nutrient reductions per DNR requirements from the 2018 study to allow for the required nutrient removal.

In 2008, the EPA launched its Gulf Hypoxia Action Plan, which called for the 12 states along the Mississippi River to try and reduce nutrients – mostly nitrogen and phosphorus – reaching the Gulf of Mexico. Iowa’s strategy was developed in 2013.

That strategy attempts to reduce nutrient loads discharged from the state’s largest wastewater treatment plants as well as practices to reduce loads from nonpoint sources, such as farms.

The DNR works with wastewater facilities with a goal of reducing the amounts discharged from them by at least 11,000 tons of nitrogen and 2,170 tons of phosphorus per year, according to the organization. This represents a reduction in the estimated statewide amounts of nutrients discharged to Iowa waters by 4% for nitrogen and 16% for phosphorus.

Those elements are natural parts of aquatic ecosystems because they support the growth of algae and other aquatic plants, which provides food and habitats for aquatic species.

However, too much of those nutrients in water causes algae to grow faster than the ecosystem can handle. That ultimately harms the water quality, food resources, and habitats and decreases oxygen aquatic species need to survive, according to the EPA.

These growths are called algal blooms and can lead to large numbers of illness and death in fish. Some are even harmful to humans because they produce elevated toxins and bacteria which can make people sick if they come into contact or drink polluted water, or eat tainted fish or seafood.

Contaminated runoff from Iowa’s waterways travels to the Mississippi River and ultimately to the Gulf of Mexico, which creates a “dead zone,” or an area with reduced levels of oxygen in the water.

The EPA states that, in 2021, the dead zone covered more than 6,000 square miles of water. The agency says that is the size of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie combined.

Wastewater from homes and businesses contain nitrogen and phosphorus which can come from human waste, food, soaps and detergents.

Public works is in the process of finishing the first phase of its nutrient removal implementations, which focus on biosolids. That phase began in 2017 and is expected to be finished this year.

The next phase is to remove nutrients from liquid waste which requires an update to the plant because current treatment doesn’t reduce phosphorus, Public Works Director Randy Bennett said.

Brian Bowman, the wastewater treatment operator for the city, said under current guidelines the city is in “complete compliance” but that the state is looking into the future of nutrients moving downstream from the Cedar River watershed.

“As Waterloo is looking to the future, we would want to make sure that you’re not just looking at your nitrogen and your phosphorus removal, you’re looking at your needs of the future facility,” Bowman said.

This liquid reduction phase is expected to cost $46 million. In 2018, the cost of nutrient removal and equipment replacement was set to cost $83 million. Due to inflation, Bowman said, that number is $94 million.

During a council work session at the beginning of June, Bennett and Bowman stated sewer rate increases would be required to implement the projects for nutrient reduction as well as to keep up with current procedures.

The rate increases proposed would be the cost if public works received no grants, no loan forgiveness or no revenue from future renewable gas projects. The department is expecting it will receive money from at least one of these.

In February, the council approved a resolution to seek proposals for the development of renewable natural gas products by breaking down waste from its wastewater treatment plant and the Tyson Fresh Meats wastewater lagoon.

Both the lagoon and wastewater treatment plant create a significant amount of methane, Bowman said in a previous Courier article.

Once a developer is chosen, they would scrub the gas and put it in a natural gas pipeline that feeds into the grid maintained by MidAmerica.

Bowman couldn’t put a number on how much the gas would be worth but said it has “a lot of value.”

Iowa’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund also offers loan funding to assist in financing design and construction of public wastewater facilities. Currently, the city received $800,000 in loan forgiveness from the SRF.

