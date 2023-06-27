WATERLOO — The city has announced two staff leadership changes.

Bridgett Wood is being promoted to finance director, pending City Council approval.

She has served as the city’s finance manager since September 2022.

Before working for the city, she was the financial manager at the Black Hawk County Health Department. She has worked in government for more than a decade.

She has a masters of business administration with an emphasis in public administration, a bachelors degree in business management with a concentration in accounting and an associates degree in criminal justice.

Her salary will be $120,000.

Chawne Paige will serve as the interim director at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, also pending council approval. He started working at the art center in 2001 and has been the curator since 2013.

Paige received his bachelors of fine arts with a studio emphasis in printmaking and graphic design from the University of Northern Iowa.

His salary has not been set.

Paige is replacing Kent Shankle, who is retiring after 28 years with the city.