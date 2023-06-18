WATERLOO – More new construction could be eligible to receive property tax exemptions if a plan is readopted by the city of Waterloo.

The Waterloo City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber at City Hall. The meeting was moved to Tuesday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

The council could readopt the City Limits Urban Revitalization Area program, which covers Waterloo outside of the more populated areas of the city. Qualified real estate within this area would be eligible to receive a total or partial exemption from property taxes for a specified number of years.

The previous CLURA was only available for new construction of single- or two-family homes and provided one tax abatement schedule: three years at 100%.

If readopted, some changes would be made. Qualified real estate would include children’s day care facilities and new construction of multi-family homes. A second tax exemption schedule would provide 10 years of a partial exemption — from 80% to 20%, decreasing each year.

A public hearing was held May 15 and notice was published in the paper and mailed to all property owners within the proposed plan area.

The council could also approve a Consolidated Public Safety Communications 28E Agreement with Black Hawk County, Cedar Falls, Evansdale, Hudson, La Porte City, Dunkerton and Gilbertville to coordinate dispatching of public safety services in the county.

This year, the money given from each city is based on 100% of taxable property valuation. In previous years, it was based on both the number of calls for service and population.

With this agreement, Waterloo would reimburse Black Hawk County about $1.4 million, the highest amount of any of the cities, due to Waterloo having the largest population.

Other items coming before the council include:

A public hearing for the reading of bids for the fiber-to-the-premise and backbone network project. Bids range from $66.6 million to $106.9 million from four bidders with multiple alternates.

A public hearing to designate 722 Water St. a historic landmark. The build was once home to Huckleberrys Dining Emporium and the College of Hair Design.

A resolution for the submission of a nutrient reduction study to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

An ordinance establish grades for the fiscal year 2023 sidewalk repair assessment program for zone two.

A resolution approving a development agreement with Freedom Truck and Trailer Wash LLC and Deer Creek Development for the construction of an automated truck and trailer wash with a minimum assessed value of $2.2 million located at the southeast corner of Greyhound and Cyclone drives. This is not at the former Greyhound Park location.