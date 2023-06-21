WATERLOO — Despite worries from some residents and one councilmember, a revitalization program for housing was passed unanimously by the City Council on Tuesday.

The council renewed the City Limits Urban Revitalization Area program, which covers Waterloo outside of the most populated areas of the city. Qualified real estate within the area is eligible to receive a total or partial exemption from property taxes for a specified number of years.

The previous CLURA was only available for new construction of single- or two-family homes and provided one tax abatement schedule: 100% for three years.

Qualified real estate will now include children’s day care facilities and new construction of multi-family homes.

Resident David Dryer expressed concern about the addition of multi-family housing, saying he “won’t be here” when the city recoups the money through property taxes.

“The thing that disturbs me about the modus operandi of Waterloo is we keep giving a lot of money to a lot of people, and now we’re going to include multi-family dwellings,” he said.

Another resident, Forest Dillavou, also expressed concerned about Waterloo raising taxes because of the implementation of tax breaks. He questioned the number of out-of-state landlords connected to some developments the city has approved.

“You say you don’t like absentee landlords,” he said, noting that a local real estate business celebrated a 90-year anniversary Tuesday with no recognition from the city. “We need to take care of the people we have here before we start spreading money elsewhere.”

A second tax exemption schedule also was implemented, which provides 10 years of a partial exemption – from 80% to 20%, decreasing each year.

Councilmember Dave Boesen, although apprehensive about including multi-family dwellings in the CLURA since some projects might qualify for tax breaks under both the CLURA and the infill incentive program, voted for the ordinance due to the new sliding tax scale.

“I don’t want to hold this up, and I’ll support this on our ability to get some tax revenue … and help homeowners so they don’t have sticker shock after three years,” Boesen said.

Mayor Quentin Hart tied the new CLURA additions to the city’s vision plan for 2030, saying the city needs quality housing in every part of the community.

“Right now our strategic goal for the 2030 vision plan focuses on elevating housing,” Hart said. “It’s a critical point in our city’s history to compete to attract, and hopefully one day we may not need to have these incentives, but right now we need all hands on deck.”

Ward 4 Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith echoed Hart’s statement about providing housing to the entire community.

“This provides opportunities for other individuals in the community who oftentimes are disproportionately affected,” she said. “This provides them the opportunity to own a home and to have some equity and acquire some wealth.”

Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder applauded the inclusion of children’s day care centers in the program.

In other business, a development agreement for a truck wash passed 5-2, with Boesen and Creighton-Smith voting against it. Freedom Truck and Trailer Wash LLC and Deer Creek Development will construct a 4,600-square-foot automated truck and trailer wash at the southeast corner of Greyhound Drive and Cyclone Drive with a minimum assessed value of $2.2 million.

The agreement states the developers will get a tax rebate of 85% for years one and two; 80% for years three through seven; 75% for years eight through 10; and 50% for years 11 and 12.

Boesen was uneasy that the development agreement was for a lease and not to purchase the land.

“It’s a disturbing amount shy of $600,000 and tax rebates over 12 years,” he said. “I’m concerned that we’re financing leased developments on these properties and giving tax rates.”

The city clerk also read bids for the city’s fiber-to-the-premises feeder and backbone network project. There were four bidders.

Quanta Telcom Solutions of Loganville, Georgia had a base bid of $42.9 million. Its most expensive alternate bid would cost $81.7 million.

MP of Maple Lake, Minnesota had a base bid of $55.4 million. Its most expensive alternate bid would cost $104.9 million.

Michels Power of Neenah, Wisconsin had a base bid of $56.1 million. Its most expensive alternate bid would cost $106.9 million.

ITG Communications LLC, of Tullahoma, Tennessee had a base bid of $37.7 million. Its most expensive alternate bid would cost $77.9 million.