WATERLOO — Part of City Hall has the potential to be remodeled if a building study is approved by the City Council.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the council chambers at City Hall.

Councilmembers will consider approving a professional services agreement with InVision Architecture of Waterloo to conduct a study for a renovation of the mayor’s office and police department public access on the first floor of City Hall. The cost of the study is $13,000.

City documents state preliminary design work has been done for the mayor’s office and will be used as the basis of planning for the study of the police department’s public area. The intent is to use the study in developing a conceptual plan to provide first floor direct access to the department through a revised entrance.

If approved, the study would provide floor and site plans, scope narratives, a project budget and a summary of moving to the bidding process. The final report is expected to be complete by Sept. 30.

The council is also set to promote current Finance Manager Bridgett Wood to the position of finance director. If approved, Wood would receive an annual salary of $120,000.

A personnel requisition form states this would fill the empty position of chief finance officer, which has been empty since September when Michelle Weidner retired.

The main job responsibilities are listed as planning, organizing and directing all municipal financial investments, citywide budget development, accounts receivable and payable, accounting purchasing, billing and collections.

The requisition form states there will be cost savings for the city by changing the position from CFO to finance director, as well as hiring within to fill Wood’s current position of finance manager. The position is already budgeted for this and current fiscal years.

The council could also approve:

A 28E agreement for consolidated public safety communications. Waterloo would contribute $1.4 million based on 100% taxable property valuation. The resolution was taken off the last council meeting’s agenda due to an error in numbers that could not be amended during the meeting.

A development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with Drew Reg Investments, LLC, for the construction of a new commercial building at 2920 Janet Drive. The agreement would have a tax rebate schedule of 60% for years one through five with a minimum assessment agreement of $595,460.

