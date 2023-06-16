CEDAR FALLS – The Planning and Zoning Commission voted against changing the downtown zoning code to accommodate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s plans to construct a parking lot at its newly acquired site.

However, Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard relayed a message from church leadership following the 5-2 vote Wednesday asking that it still be brought before the City Council, as is technically already required.

Commissioners David Hartley and Sloan Alberhasky were the lone members supporting a “special rule” for civic and institutional uses. Commissioners Amanda Lynch and Oksana Grybovych Hafermann were absent.

The half acre of vacant land at 123 W. Seventh St. is north of the church and Seventh Street, east of the school, west of Richardson Funeral and Cremation Service, and right off Main Street. It was purchased from developer Brent Dahlstrom for $960,000.

The commission recommended the City Council stand by the code section stating the parking must be built on land with a “principal use” — the church in this case — and not across the street from the church.

“I still go back to my concern about a different set of rules for civic and institutional,” said Commissioner Kyle Larson. “I just don’t see why it would be unfair to ask that they play by the same rules that are imposed on the private sector.”

“I am not willing to sacrifice the work that was done to create a framework for the future of downtown; meanwhile, continuing to make some exceptions and picking and choosing winners and losers I guess is what it feels like.”

The parking lot plan now needs support from five of the seven councilmembers on three readings to overrule the commission’s recommendation.

That amendment could come before the council as soon as July 3. Messages left for the Rev. Ivan Nienhau have not been returned. One longtime parishioner advocated for the change at the meeting, but would not speak on behalf of the church after adjournment.

“We consider this property as a connecting piece of our campus, an extension of the foundation between the church and the school,” Paul DiMarco of Waverly told the commission. “It’s just part of our campus that we want to continue using and working on. The current code is seemingly prohibitive to the buildability of the lot, and we’d like some consideration on that.

“The proposed modifications to the code would provide some flexibility with that and might be able to do a lot for our parish and our community.”

The parish is considering plans to build a day care on the site, but another code revision would be required, and the commission asked that it become part of the conversation at a later date.