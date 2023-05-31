Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — St. Patrick Catholic Church has acquired the prime downtown real estate at 123 W. Seventh St. from developer Brent Dahlstrom for a future parking lot and possible daycare.

However, a discussion of the Planning and Zoning Commission last week suggests the proposed projects at the former site of yet another church – First Baptist Church, now demolished, at the corner of Seventh and Washington streets, and across the street from St. Patrick – will require political persuasion for a change in code in order to move the plans forward.

The half-acre, purchased for $960,000, had been one of great interest to the church and other suitors, including the Rooted Carrot Co-Op at one time.

Several commissioners last week poured cold water on the idea of changing the fairly new code and catering to individual projects, especially one focused on parking. Commissioners will continue discussion and make a recommendation as soon as the next meeting on June 14.

Messages left for Dahlstrom and the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus of St. Patrick were not immediately returned.

The vacant land is north of the church and Seventh Street, east of the Catholic school, west of Richardson Funeral and Cremation Service and right off of Main Street. The school, church, and vacant property are located in the fairly new Urban General frontage area within the Downtown Character District.

According to Planning & Community Services Manager Karen Howard, most zoning districts – including the one in question – do not allow parking or accessory uses without a principal use on the property. Location of parking is based on setback standards relative to the principal buildings and uses on the site.

The question is whether civic and institutional uses should be treated differently.

Additionally, the church has indicated that a two-story minimum height requirement for a new day care building may be problematic. The question is whether that’s “too onerous,” as church officials are instead contemplating construction of a one-story day care center.

The parking component will be discussed again, as soon as June 14, but the minimum height requirement might become part of the conversation at a later to-be-determined date.

Any code changes would require approval by the City Council.