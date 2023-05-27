Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — A 37-year old businessman is seeking to become the youngest person ever elected president of the United States.

Vivek Ramaswamy joined radio broadcaster Jeff Stein on Friday at a Mudd Advertising studio to discuss his Republican candidacy during a recording of the “Iowa Talking Points” program.

He’s the fourth Republican presidential candidate to campaign in the Cedar Valley within the last week and says he’ll be the guy to replicate what former president Ronald Reagan accomplished when, according to Ramaswamy, he pulled the country out of a national identity crisis.

Born in Cincinnati, the Harvard University graduate is focused on taking down “bureaucracy,” building on an approach taken with two companies he started. He founded Roivant Sciences, a biotech company, to address a market not tackled by Big Pharma and Strive Asset Management, which competed with other firms using investor funds to promote political agendas that investors did not support.

“I built my career as a capitalist by taking on bureaucracy,” he said. “Well, now I want to take on the biggest of those bureaucracies of all – that is the administrative state – that’s really where a lot of the problem begins, the three-letter acronym alphabet soup, FTC to FDA to SCC, to God knows what." He called bureaucray "the fourth branch of government, that I view as fundamentally unconstitutional.”

He said the three branches of government are guilty of handing responsibilities and authority to the non-elected agencies and explained how they’ve gone a step further, passing the baton to Big Tech – especially Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Google.

“I’m running for president to be the president who we elect to run the government (who) will actually be the one who runs the government,” he said.

He didn’t directly address other Republicans or Democrats and made little mention of President Joe Biden. Ramaswamy didn’t even address his proposal about raising the voting age to 25, which has gained widespread national attention.

He admitted to having ambitious and controversial ideas at times but expanded upon and drove home his beliefs with examples. One of those was in the form of an attack on LinkedIn, the company that locked his campaign account.

“Microsoft is the owner of LinkedIn, the very platform that this week censored me as a U.S. presidential candidate,” he said. “Think about that, from talking about climate change or Biden’s relationship with China,” he said.

The beginning of 2021 saw him step down as CEO of Roivant Sciences because he wanted to issue a statement in support of Black Lives Matter after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police. It’s led to his challenge of what he calls the “woke industrial complex” and the “cancer” of political agenda seeping into companies’ actions.

“This was now a multi-billion dollar company I built from scratch, leading it as CEO. And even then I wasn’t free to speak my mind as a citizen or, to the contrary, had to speak something that was other than what was on my mind or in my heart,” he said.

Ramaswamy shared the stage with Gentry Collins, CEO of American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, and Rob Mudd, chief futurist at Mudd Advertising, and took questions from the audience. In his comments, he was not shy about prioritizing support for products over a social and political agenda.

He decried the “tricks” of the woke industrial complex and suggested they only work “if we have a culture that’s willing to buy up what they’re selling. And I wasn’t going to solve that through the market. To solve that, we need a national revival of our culture itself.”

Ramaswamy wants to replace those "woke" agendas with “purpose” in the form of values like family and God.

Additionally, he expressed his desire for more oil drilling and less of a push for electric vehicles, wanting to roll back carbon regulations and eliminate subsidies for companies who take advantage of them. He’s all for capitalism and not apologizing for success because that’s what the businessman says leads to “anti-growth.”

He hopes that’s a formula to lead the country to larger GDP growth and a balanced budget. He also said the current government has been guilty of fueling “laziness” by paying people to stay at home, what he believes leads to depression and anxiety.

His views also include wanting to cut off any financial dependence on China and any support for Ukraine because of his feeling that there’s no return on the investment.

He said "civic education” is important to promote, as well, because of a poll that supposedly showed 60% of young Americans would give up their right to vote if it meant being able to continue to use TikTok.

Ramaswamy was given a chance to address his views on abortion, saying he is adamantly pro-life, and the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it has more holes than Swiss cheese.

8 tips for healthy grilling 8 tips for healthy grilling 1) Grill with gas 4) Pick the right protein 7) Try a new tool