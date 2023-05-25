Share this article paywall-free.
COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — Republican candidate for president Vivek Ramaswamy will be at events in Cedar Falls on Friday
The first event is an 8 a.m. meet-and-greet at Barn Happy, 11310 University Ave., hosted by former state Rep. Walt Rogers and the Black Hawk County Republicans. It will include a pancake breakfast.
At 11:30 a.m., Ramaswamy will lead a Waterloo-Cedar Falls business roundtable at Mudd Advertising, 915 Technology Parkway. He’ll be back at Mudd Advertising at 4 p.m. for a meet-and-greet event.
