CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning Monday, the westbound lane and sidewalk in front of 309 W. Sixth St. will be closed for about a week to allow for a private contractor to use heavy equipment to demolish the existing structure on the property.
Part of CF Sixth Street to be closed
