WATERLOO – Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart recently was selected among a group of mayors appointed to the U.S. Conference of Mayors Advisory Board.
“It is with much humility and great enthusiasm I accept this new appointment on the United States Conference of Mayors Advisory Board,” Hart said in a press release. “In just over seven years in office as the mayor of Waterloo, Iowa, I have been privileged to help orchestrate a transformative time for the eighth-largest city in the state. This experience and understanding have fueled our community’s fast-paced progress and will be equally effective in the role of adviser.”
The USCM voted to elect a new leadership team and approved a slate of policy resolutions that will serve as the official platform of the organization and guide its advocacy agenda for the year ahead.
Throughout the annual meeting, the standing committees met to propose and advance resolutions of a wide range of priorities for American mayors. Those topics included combating gun violence, addressing mental health and fighting back against state legislatures preempting city authority.
USCM is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 cities represented.
Photos: The 2023 My Waterloo Days parade in downtown Waterloo
My Waterloo Days Parade 26
The crowd watches as the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 19
A child watches the My Waterloo Days parade Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 17
Cedar Valley Junior Roller Derby skaters take part in the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 14
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church float was part of Friday night's My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 13
Children from the Cedar Valley Hope Camp march in the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 11
Dancers from the TNT Cheer gym dance in the street during the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 6
The Waterloo Black Hawks float rolls through downtown during the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 5
Children pick up candy thrown during the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 4
People on the Friendship Village float wave as the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 1
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 2
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart waves to the crowd as the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 3
Children pick up candy thrown during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 7
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 8
People on the Tyson Foods float wave during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 9
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 10
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 12
The Waterloo High Schools Marching Band performs during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 15
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church float rolls through downtown Waterloo during the My Waterloo Days on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 16
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church float rolls through downtown Waterloo during the My Waterloo Days on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 18
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 20
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 21
University of Northern Iowa dance team members throw candy during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 22
The Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence float during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 23
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 24
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
My Waterloo Days Parade 25
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
