WATERLOO – Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart recently was selected among a group of mayors appointed to the U.S. Conference of Mayors Advisory Board.

“It is with much humility and great enthusiasm I accept this new appointment on the United States Conference of Mayors Advisory Board,” Hart said in a press release. “In just over seven years in office as the mayor of Waterloo, Iowa, I have been privileged to help orchestrate a transformative time for the eighth-largest city in the state. This experience and understanding have fueled our community’s fast-paced progress and will be equally effective in the role of adviser.”

The USCM voted to elect a new leadership team and approved a slate of policy resolutions that will serve as the official platform of the organization and guide its advocacy agenda for the year ahead.

Throughout the annual meeting, the standing committees met to propose and advance resolutions of a wide range of priorities for American mayors. Those topics included combating gun violence, addressing mental health and fighting back against state legislatures preempting city authority.

USCM is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 cities represented.

Photos: The 2023 My Waterloo Days parade in downtown Waterloo My Waterloo Days Parade 26 My Waterloo Days Parade 19 My Waterloo Days Parade 17 My Waterloo Days Parade 14 My Waterloo Days Parade 13 My Waterloo Days Parade 11 My Waterloo Days Parade 6 My Waterloo Days Parade 5 My Waterloo Days Parade 4 My Waterloo Days Parade 1 My Waterloo Days Parade 2 My Waterloo Days Parade 3 My Waterloo Days Parade 7 My Waterloo Days Parade 8 My Waterloo Days Parade 9 My Waterloo Days Parade 10 My Waterloo Days Parade 12 My Waterloo Days Parade 15 My Waterloo Days Parade 16 My Waterloo Days Parade 18 My Waterloo Days Parade 20 My Waterloo Days Parade 21 My Waterloo Days Parade 22 My Waterloo Days Parade 23 My Waterloo Days Parade 24 My Waterloo Days Parade 25