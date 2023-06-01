Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — Mayor Rob Green, City Administrator Ron Gaines and Public Safety Director Craig Berte have recommended Acting Chief John Zolondek be the permanent replacement for retired chief John Bostwick.

The City Council will vote on confirming Zolondek’s appointment at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

He beat out Chris Ledeker, former fire and emergency medical services chief of the Arkansas City Fire Department in Kansas. A total of 11 applications were received for the job.

Zolondek began serving in the Cedar Falls fire division as a paid-on-call firefighter in 2008 but was originally hired as a police officer in 2007. He had been a military police officer in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 2002 to 2008.

In addition to acting chief, he’s served as a public safety officer, investigator, lieutenant and captain.