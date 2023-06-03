WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart is attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio. The event started Friday and continues through Monday.

According to a news release from the city, the bipartisan gathering provides an opportunity for mayors to collaborate, share best practices and engage with top federal officials on the issues most important to cities like Waterloo.

The meeting is focusing on implementation of recently enacted laws that provide significant funding opportunities for American cities and addressing challenges like gun violence and mental health. Mayors will also consider and vote on policy resolutions guiding the conference’s activities for the next year.