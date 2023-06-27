Simply stunning! Quality abounds in this one-of-a-kind offering; from the open floor plan to the volume ceilings, high-end details, and well-thought-out spaces, the amenities and features in this custom-built home are impressive. Situated on a half-acre lot in the highly desired Hansen school district, this incomparable home has the location and character to stand out from the rest. As you step inside this great home, you'll immediately appreciate the fine details throughout the nearly 2000 square foot main floor, featuring a custom soaring ceiling configuration, custom 3/4" hickory flooring accented by gorgeous knotty alder trim, and an intuitive window design bringing in loads of natural light. At the front of the home, you'll find a useful home office and a cozy living room space that opens up to the absolutely gorgeous kitchen. The eat-in kitchen is truly a showstopper, featuring stunning custom knotty alder shaker-style cabinetry, soft-close drawers, granite counters, an expansive island with its own sink and bar seating, stainless steel appliances, including a top-of-the-line Fisher and Paykel refrigerator, and a pantry. The chef in your family will never want to leave! Connected to the kitchen is access to the maintenance-free composite deck, which offers unobstructed views of the backyard and is the perfect place to unwind or have your morning coffee. The luxurious master suite with tray ceiling design has a large walk-in closet and a sensational ensuite bathroom with a tile shower, double sink, and a soaking tub. There are two more main-floor bedrooms, both generous in size and each with an ensuite of their own. Finishing off the main is a laundry room with nice cabinetry and sink, as well as a convenient half-bath. Head down the open staircase to find an additional 1500 square feet of finished living space, and never worry about a cold basement with the in-floor heat throughout the entire walk-out lower level! This great space provides a bright family/rec room area with room for a pool table and a wet bar with beautiful tile flooring. Finishing off the lower level are two huge bedrooms, one with an ensuite bath featuring a glass tiled tub/shower combo, and the other currently being used as a workout room. The great amenities don't stop in the interior! The exterior of the home offers great curb appeal and entertaining space, with a 16' wide driveway, a concrete turnaround/half-court basketball court with an adjustable hoop with lighting, nice landscaping, a private-feeling yard, a covered front porch and back deck, RV parking with 30 amp hookups, a lifetime warranty steelrock roof, and an insulated 3-stall garage with in-floor heat to keep your garage warm and clean during those snowy Iowa winters. With its incredible location and too many great amenities to list, this top-quality home is one you don't want to miss! Schedule a private showing and make this great home yours today!

