CEDAR FALLS — 2023 will mark the second year fireworks are allowed to be legally shot off in Cedar Falls since a change in state law lifted Iowa’s prohibition.

Fireworks tents already have begun to pop up in advance of the celebration of Independence Day. Last year, fireworks were allowed to be used three days around the holiday, but this year the window only includes two – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, July 3, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

“We want people to stay within that window,” said Police Chief Mark Howard. “It just makes it easier for everyone. We have to remember there’s a lot of people that don’t like fireworks and are affected by fireworks. If they are going to use them during that time, make sure their neighbors know.”

Officials emphasize Cedar Falls will enforce the ordinance as a “zero-tolerance policy” and remind residents and visitors they could be charged with a simple misdemeanor, meaning a court visit and a minimum $250 fine if found guilty.

Only first-class, second-class and novelty consumer fireworks are allowed to be purchased, not commercial combustible ones. They can only be shot off on a user’s own private property or on a property for which the owner has given consent.

Public property, like in parks, sidewalks or streets, are not allowable spots to use fireworks under the ordinance.

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department will assemble separate teams from its regular patrols to help with strict enforcement, especially over the weekend Friday, June 30, Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

Officers will focus most of their enforcement on that weekend, as well as the evening hours July 3 and 4, as well as potentially July 5.

Officials encourage residents not to be afraid to call if they learn of fireworks being used in an inappropriate manner or outside the legal window.

“The more we address it each year going forward with the zero tolerance policy, the more we can get people to use the legal window created by council each year,” said Howard.

It is a change from last year, when the timeframe was between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and noon to 10 p.m. July 3 and 5.

Howard also reminds the public that it really does come down to courtesy in a lot of cases. One example of a call his department will often receive pertains to property owners who didn’t pick up leftover trash and debris left behind after using the fireworks.

Additionally, Fire Chief John Zolondek is reminding the public of safety precautions, as well as to use the fireworks as instructed and intended.

“Don’t shoot them off indoors and definitely not at each other,” said Zolondek. “We’ve noticed the last few years the importance to having a platform, something sturdy. A lot of them are in canisters or a tube that they put in their backyard, but their backyard is uneven. They light them and run away, and they go in a direction they don’t want them to go.”

“Keep them away from exposures, which are houses, garages, and sheds,” he added. “I know some people’s yards are limited, but the further away you can stay from those things the better.”

To dispose of fireworks, he says, put the remains in a bucket of water, let them sit there and cool off before throwing them away in the trash bin.

“We always get three or four garbage can fires or small grass fires,” he said. “With it being so hot and dry, it probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to have a hose close by if you’re introducing hot embers and sparks to a dry backyard.”

“And be aware if something falls or tips over,” he added. “Just go make sure it’s out.”

The City Council played around with the ordinance most of last year. The current version of the ordinance, adopted in December, allows fireworks to be used 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4 each year, unless the council passes a resolution between January and March to allow for an additional day.

That’s what happened this year when council set the parameters for July 3, as well.

“I’m not a fireworks person and don’t light them, but it is a celebration of our country and freedoms,” said Howard. “I love that the council has decided to give the citizens an opportunity to do that. It’s just the courtesy part that has to remain. We have to remember that many animals and people are affected by fireworks and we have to be courteous of that and conscious of that.”

