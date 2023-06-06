WATERLOO — The public will have an opportunity to learn about the plan for federal transportation funds being allocated to communities in the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments’ six county region.

A financial boost came as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure law that was passed and signed into law in 2021.

Planning documents need to be developed for the funding every year as “required by law for the sake of transparency to show how transportation funds are being spent,” according to Kyle Durant, INRCOG transportation planner.

One document indicates that the new infrastructure law “continues, and further strengthens, the requirement that an extensive, ongoing, and cooperative planning effort for the programming of federal funds be undertaken.”

Officials will be available for comments and questions from noon to 1 p.m. June 20 at the INRCOG Center, 229 E. Park Ave. A virtual meeting will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. June 22.

The region including Black Hawk, Chickasaw, Butler, Grundy, Bremer, and Buchanan counties will have access to the funding for road, bridge, trail and transit-related projects in the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIP) for fiscal year 2024-27.

Notably, the amount of Surface Transportation Block Grant funds earmarked annually to the Black Hawk County Metropolitan Planning Organization was increased by approximately 24% since fiscal year 2022, rising from $3.28 million in 2022 to $4.06 million in 2027.

Funds will assist in future work on U.S. Highway 20 and Waterloo’s La Porte Road. However, they are currently being used for ongoing projects like the Ridgeway Avenue and Iowa Highway 58 corridors and on Main Street in Cedar Falls.

Comments don’t typically impact the content of the actual planning documents, as most in the past have been questions and inquiries about specific projects, said Durant. But there’s a benefit to anyone able to attend the public meetings.

“We can take the comments into account if people are overly concerned and could then recommend changes before adoption,” said Durant. “But if I wasn’t already involved, I would be attending to better understand the amount of funds that are programmed for our community. And to see where projects are happening and which ones are going to impact me.”

To join the virtual meeting, go online to https://www.microsoft.com/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting. The Meeting ID is 287 544 577 97. The passcode is teh4T6.

Comments can be submitted in person but also online at https://forms.gle/oo4rhVDa7GpLGjGw9. They can also be submitted directly to Durant at kdurant@inrcog.org or (319) 235-0311 ext. 139.

Comments will be accepted until public hearings are held and adoption is considered of the final documents on July 13 at 10 a.m. and July 20 at 1 p.m.