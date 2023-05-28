Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAVERLY — Funding from the massive bipartisan infrastructure law will help make Waverly's airport safer sooner rather than later.

City Engineer Mike Cherry confirmed more than half of the Federal Aviation Administration's recent award of $223,000 to Waverly Municipal Airport will go toward constructing a parallel taxiway, eliminating the need for aircraft to back-taxi on the runway. The project will cost an estimated $759,554.

“We would not have had sufficient funding and would have delayed the project a year” without the grant funds, he said in a telephone interview.

Cherry expects construction to start in August and wrap up in the fall.

Of the total grant, $132,493 will be used for the taxiway. Another $546,156 for the project comes from the FAA’s annual standard allocation for the municipal airport. Another $80,905 comes from the city coffers.

“It will make our airport more efficient and safer,” Cherry said. “For a small government-run airport, we have a fair amount of traffic.”

The remainder of the grant funds can still be used for eligible projects at Waverly's airport, according to Cherry.

The award was by far the smallest of the more than $100 million total given to 12 airports across the country. An FAA spokesperson did not respond to a request for more information.

The grant funding announcement came last week as U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was touring eastern Iowa, touting federal investments in infrastructure.

The funding comes from the agency’s Runway Incursion Mitigation Program. It identifies airports with risk factors, like complex airfield layout, that might contribute to runway incursions, according to a news release.

The announcement stated several sources funded the program, including the Airport Improvement Program, as well as the bipartisan infrastructure law, the massive bill spending $550 billion in federal funds for infrastructure projects during fiscal years 2022 through 2026.

The taxiway project comes on the heels of the airport taking on more than $3 million of work to reconstruct the entirety of its main runway and extend it by 400 feet.