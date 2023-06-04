WATERLOO — A funding boost from the Environmental Protection Agency for cleanup of a former Rath meatpacking property will be marked Thursday while a business holds a ribbon cutting for an expansion project nearby.

EPA Region 7 will present a $642,400 ceremonial grant check to the city at 10:30 a.m. near the Crystal Cold Storage site at 1656 Sycamore St. In conjunction, the company will be celebrating the opening of its new refrigerated facility, designed in part to replace the aging Rath building.

By moving into this 100,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse on the former Rath site, the company continues to become more state-of-the-art and can operate the facility on one level. This $21 million investment is the latest in a number of expansions for Crystal Cold.

“We’ve had a really good partnership with the city since 1985 when we first moved into the Rath building, and with the help of the city we’ve been able to continually expand and are looking forward to future growth,” Tom Poe, Crystal Cold president, said in a news release.

The EPA selected the city of Waterloo for cleanup at the former Rath buildings property at 1442 Sycamore St., a site that is contaminated with metals, polychlorinated biphenyls, and inorganic contaminants.

The federal grant is supported by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties.

“We are strongly encouraged by the partnership between the EPA and the city of Waterloo to impact business growth and development through this sizeable grant, said Mayor Quentin Hart in the release. “To see renewed activity in the historic Rath neighborhood will help ensure the area is environmentally sound, produce more jobs and expand Crystal’s business footprint. A win for all involved.”