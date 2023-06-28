CEDAR FALLS — The city will be receiving a $10 million federal grant to aid in the $31.05 million budgeted cost of reconstructing Main Street, a significant award for the generational construction project already underway and slated to wrap up in 2025.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office first announced and later confirmed having received congressional notice of the grant last week from the Department of Transportation as part of the competitive program known as Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE).

The latest funding means more than half of the Cedar Falls project, from Sixth Street to just north of University Avenue, will be covered by federal dollars. The city had earmarked $2.65 million in COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as a $2.9 million Surface Transportation Block Grant in its capital improvements program.

Although it’s not budgeted, the city had been looking at another $500,000 from the Iowa DOT’s Traffic Safety Improvement Program, as had been included in its federal grant application and had been part of discussions last year.

The RAISE program gave out funds to three Iowa projects for fiscal year 2023 and had received a boost in available dollars from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, adopted in 2021.

But the grant program is one that dates back to former President George W. Bush's administration and has been known under different names through the Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden presidencies.

“Grant awards will support significant local and regional infrastructure projects that will improve transportation and commerce. I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law to invest in Iowa communities and to strengthen Iowa’s aging infrastructure. I’m glad to see our state is continuing to benefit from this investment,” Grassley said in a statement.

City officials have declined comment on the $10 million grant until they receive official notification from the DOT likely Wednesday.

Back in December, the City Council voted 4-3 to award the $29.99 million construction contract to Peterson Contractors Inc. That was close to 40% higher than what had been projected, causing some councilmembers to call for not moving forward with the work because of the higher cost.

Main Street will go from a four- to a three-lane corridor, with travel lanes in each direction plus a center turn lane. Additionally, the signalized intersections at 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard will be converted into single-lane roundabouts, and six-foot bike lanes will be added on both sides of the street.

City officials contend the project will improve pavement conditions, lower ongoing upkeep and operational costs, enhance safety for all modes of transportation, improve traffic flow, enhance bicycle and pedestrian mobility and support economic growth and revitalization.

Along with new pavement, bus stops will be improved and sidewalks will be replaced. The sanitary sewer, water main utilities, and storm sewer infrastructure – much more than 100 years old – also will be rehabilitated. That work is the bulk of the overall cost.

Grant applications had been due Feb. 28. The $10 million grant was not formally budgeted. Its inclusion now in the funding for Main Street construction could free up funds for other city road projects, allowing them to be completed sooner.

Some of that funding was included in financial planning documents. Local option sales tax revenues account for $12.7 million, $5.85 million is from the street construction fund, Cedar Falls Utilities is contributing $3.1 million, $2.1 million comes from tax increment financing district funds and $550,000 is funded with general obligation bonds.

Supporters who wanted to move forward with the project despite the higher-than-expected cost argued for awarding the contract in December because of the potential for it to become costlier down the road.

They also had concerns about potentially forfeiting other funding as a result of a delay in getting the construction started in the spring and noted how putting off the work – especially that of the underground infrastructure related to sewer and sanitary – was seen as a risk. That's because public works officials said it was desperately needed as they explained how a catastrophic failure would put the city in a tough position.

The number of submitted RAISE applications has not been publicly released for the latest round of funding. According to the DOT, $2.25 billion was available.

During the last round, 166 applications were awarded out of 930 submitted. Typically, with RAISE, more urban municipalities have to provide a 20% match for capital construction grants. But Cedar Falls is not likely identified in that category, according to the DOT. Applications are usually provided the full request or nothing at all.

Funds were first awarded at the beginning of Obama’s first term. Back then, it had been known as the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Program. It continued under Trump's Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Program.

The only other Iowa municipality receiving funding is Clear Lake at $300,000 for a planning project, which includes community engagement, a corridor study, alternatives analysis, final design and environmental review for a project to evaluate a corridor.

Nine counties – Clay, Lucas, Crawford, Lee, Pottawattamie, Wright, Page, Henry and Mitchell counties – will receive $24.76 million to replace approximately nine bridges in poor condition.

