WATERLOO — Bargaining and non-bargaining city employees could see bigger paychecks starting July 1.

The City Council will consider proposed wage hikes during its 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting in the council chambers of City Hall.

Various raises are on the table for city employees covered by collective bargaining agreements. These groups are planners and engineers; clerks, secretaries, evidence technician and animal control employees; laborers; library workers; code enforcement employees and police lieutenants; police officers and sergeants; and employees at the fire department, including firefighters.

Police officers in the Waterloo Police Department have the largest proposed wage increase. In the first year, starting July 1, those employees would see an across-the-board raise of 4.5%. Starting July 1, 2024, they would receive a 4.75% across-the-board increase. In the third year, starting July 1, 2025, they would receive a 5% across-the-board increase. In years four and five, 2026-27 and 2027-28, wages and insurance negotiations would reopen.

Non-bargaining city employees could get a pay boost as well for next year, with all of them looking at a 3% salary increase. These positions are often administrative positions.

If approved, the employees with the top salaries would be Police Chief Joe Leibold at $168,563; Fire Chief William Beck at $144,206; and Police Captains Robert Duncan, Jason Feaker and Aaron McClelland at $134,846.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

A resolution supporting an application by Baltimore Fields LLC, to construct 18 new single-family homes located near 1003 Vermont St.

A resolution supporting an application from the Fire Department for $250,000 in Opioid Allocation Funds from the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors for the purchase of a new ambulance.

A resolution approving two development agreements with Babic Properties, LLC, for the construction of both a new duplex on an infill lot as well as the construction of a four unit residential building located on Ravenwood Circle.

A resolution approving an agreement for a traffic safety improvement program funding grant with the Iowa Department of Transportation in the amount of $500,000 for the construction of a roundabout at Hammond Avenue and Shaulis Road.