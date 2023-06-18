WATERLOO – Larry Elder is ending his successful media career to run for president of the United States.

“I’m doing this because I feel an obligation,” he told the Black Hawk County Republican Party on Thursday inside the Iowa State University Extension Building.

Elder attributes that feeling to the fact he was raised in a military family.

“I’m the only one who didn’t serve,” he said. “I feel I have a moral obligation to give back to the country that’s been so good to me.”

The author, columnist, radio host, television personality, attorney and now Republican candidate for president says he’ll have an easier time winning a nationwide race for the country’s highest office than any race in California, where he ran for governor.

In 2021, he felt Californians were “livid” about the public schools, crime, COVID-19 shutdown and a mass exodus from the state.

“It was a recall election, which is why I did it,” he said. “I figured if maybe the ball caromed the right way, I could sneak through. A Republican has not won statewide in California in 20 years, and I thought this was my shot.”

Elder touted his ability to attract more votes and raise more money than the other candidates, including actual politicians, without the Republican Party’s endorsement or assistance.

California voters ultimately chose not to recall incumbent Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Elder treated local Republicans to several stories. He spoke of a trip to the ultraliberal west side of Los Angeles and a conversation with two 85-year-old Jewish women in a restaurant whom he described as “completing his sentences” as they talked about various issues.

It was proof to him that Americans “live in silos.”

He asked “have you ever had a conversation with a conservative Republican in your life? And they both said no,” said Elder.

He said it is a problem that he and others have lost friends because of their support for former President Donald Trump.

But he predicted Republican voters will “coalesce” behind a single candidate not named Trump because of questions about the former president’s “electability.” He doubted Trump’s appeal with swing voters, many of whom are women from the suburbs unlikely to vote for Trump.

Elder, a Black man, took swings at former president Barack Obama for pushing “nonsense” that the country is “systemically racist,” and President Joe Biden, who told Howard University students the number one problem in America is “white supremacy.”

“Last year, 25 people were killed by extremists,” he said. “Not all extremists by the way were white. In 2020, there were 11,000 Black homicide victims, almost all killed by other Blacks.”

He said the real problems are the “epidemic of fatherlessness,” attacks on Christian beliefs, patriotism and entrepreneurship, and the “scandal” that is public schools, specifically in Baltimore and Chicago.

He closed by pushing for an amendment to the Constitution combatting big government. He wants reductions in entitlement programs. He would fix spending to a certain percentage of GDP, with exceptions for war and natural disasters.

“At some point, politicians would have to go into a room, lock the door and they come out, eventually they’ll be able to trim the budget because they have to by law,” he said. “Otherwise, they get thrown out of office.”

Afterwards, Elder said he most relates to President Ronald Reagan because of his economic policies and work to cut taxes and deregulate, as well as his response to a recession, his re-election success, his radio career as an announcer for WHO Radio in Des Moines, and his “sunny” and “upbeat personality.”

“Reagan gets shot and he says, ‘What’s that guy’s beef?” as opposed to being angry,” said Elder. “He’s being wheeled into the hospital and he sees the doctors over him … and he says, ‘Hope you guys are Republican,’ and they said, ‘Mr. President, we’re all Republicans now.’ And he said to his wife, Nancy, ‘I forgot to duck.’

“My point is here is the man was shot. He’s bleeding. And we found out later on that his injuries were far more severe than people thought. He almost died, and here he is cracking jokes.”

