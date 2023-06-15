WATERLOO — Empty and abandoned properties at three locations could soon be converted into more than 200 apartments in Waterloo.

The city is applying to the Workforce Housing Tax Incentives Program to turn three properties into potential housing units. They include the former Courier and Montgomery Ward building on Commercial Street, the former apartments at University Avenue Studios East and an empty lot behind the Kentucky Fried Chicken near Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority program provides tax benefits to developers to provide housing, focusing on projects using abandoned, empty or dilapidated properties.

The $35 million tax credit program is split equally between urban areas and small cities at $17.5 million each. Awardees will be announced in late summer. Credits are limited to $1 million per project, which must be completed within three years from the award date.

“I feel confident we’ll get one, and hopefully we get two,” Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said. “I think we’d be very fortunate if we got three.”

Anderson said if the projects don’t get the credits it would be “difficult for them to move ahead without it.”

Last year, Waterloo received one award for the construction of 32 houses on the former Edison School Site west of Magnolia Parkway, north of Falls Avenue, south of Bismark Avenue and east of an alley near Evergreen Avenue. The maximum tax credit the developer, Panther Builders, received was $656,927.

Former Courier and Montgomery Ward Building, 501-503 Commercial St.

At one time the building housed a newsroom, offices and printing presses but was left vacant in 2011 when The Courier moved to 100 E. Fourth St.

The metal-sided building and the adjoining former Montgomery Ward building made of brick, used for the printing operation, are now owned by Muscatine businessman Roy Carver Jr. He is the son of Roy Carver, a philanthropist who helped fund multiple buildings for Iowa and Illinois universities.

Carver and former business partner Rodney Blackwell bought the site as Financial District Partners OC from Lee Enterprises for $1.13 million when The Courier moved, according to Black Hawk County property records. He later acquired the property after a legal dispute with Blackwell.

City documents from 2020 show a concept to reuse the site by tearing down the buildings and replacing them with multi-story apartments and a hotel, with a skywalk access into the Waterloo Convention Center.

Now, Carver is not looking to tear down the block-length building, according to Anderson. Instead, he wants to renovate it and turn it into 69 apartment units. There is no development agreement yet, therefore no architectural plans have been produced.

The first floor would remain commercial storefronts, there would be parking below the building, and the former distribution center addition at the back of the building would be torn down.

Earlier this month, the Waterloo City Council approved a potential $345,000 infill incentive if the apartments are completed. Infill incentives are $5,000 per unit and have been implemented in the city since 2017.

Anderson defined infill development as new construction in an existing plot or property that would not create new streets or sewer systems. Although the building isn’t considered new construction, creating residential units in a former nonresidential building counts as well.

The developer could also receive historic building tax credits. The building was built in 1938. The metal siding on the building could also be considered historic, Anderson noted. If that is the case, it could not be removed. He said residential units are required to have windows, and construction workers could cut into the metal to create them.

Former University Avenue Studios East, 3350 University Ave.

A former low-rent apartment complex could also be revamped. The 95-unit property was closed on July 1, 2022. The deed was moved to 3350 University Avenue LLC — represented by Brent Dahlstrom and based in Cedar Falls — in January, according to a document from the Black Hawk County Recorder’s Office.

Under previous ownership, the apartments saw multiple fires, a shooting and a non-fatal stabbing in the past 10 years. Photos from the Waterloo rental inspector from earlier this year show a charred apartment from a 2021 fire, violations of fire codes, evidence of cockroaches and broken doors.

Anderson said the development would keep all 95 units but they will be revamped and remodeled. There is currently no development agreement, but the council approved a $475,000 infill agreement if all units are completed.

Anderson said the apartment complex is not currently eligible for the infill program because the property already has housing units, but he hopes the council will change the program to include large projects specifically for rehabilitation.

He said the apartments would look similar to the micro-apartments at 228 Spaces, also located on University Avenue.

Empty lot behind KFC on Kimball and Ridgeway avenues

Jeff Bohr, the asset manager for High Properties based in Cedar Rapids, said he hopes to turn the grassy area behind the parking lot of KFC into 48 new housing units.

It would be the second phase of Prairie Rapids. The first phase has three buildings that hold a total of 60 units farther back from the proposed 48-unit site.

The former parking lot for the now demolished Otto Schoitz Hospital would become a three-story building filled with one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments, ranging from 560 to 700 square feet.

Bohr said he applied for the Workforce Housing Tax Incentives Program last year, but is working to make his application better and is hopeful he will be successful. The first phase received the tax credit in 2015.

Bohr said awards are usually announced in late July.

