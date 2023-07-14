CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities has nearly finalized a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sparked by a 2019 oil leak, acknowledging several technical violations related to its response in the incident.

However, disagreements with the EPA remain on more egregious claims.

CFU will pay a civil penalty of $79,500 for its failure to properly prepare and implement what’s known as a spill prevention control and countermeasure plan. Additionally, the utility says it responded to the directives given by the agency to address noncompliance.

The CFU board of trustees approved all agreements last month.

While CFU officials don’t deny the leaks occurred, they say the utility addressed the issues promptly and adequately, and described them as being minor in nature.

“We respect the role of the EPA and what they’re all about,” said General Manager Steve Bernard. “It plays an important role for the environment and public’s safety. But we were pretty surprised it got to this point. We take a lot of pride in how we operate safely and with our community in mind.”

Inspections followed an incident on Nov. 22, 2019, reported by CFU to the National Response Center that oil leaks were allowed from Streeter Station, but were contained to a few feet of the outfall area of Dry Run Creek.

“It was pretty easy to contain,” said Bernard. “There isn’t heightened risk, and (we) disagree that it’s not being operated safely.”

During a Sept. 10, 2020, inspection, EPA officials noted oil discharge from the 27th Street Station into diked areas. The 27th Street issue was a “pinhole” leak that saturated a “few wheel barrels of soil,” Bernard said.

“It’s not like we needed a backhoe,” he said. “We responded promptly, and shoveled that out the day after and addressed the tank quickly.”

The spill prevention control and countermeasure plan is designed to address accidental discharges of oil from CFU facilities. Those include Streeter Station, the primary electric generating station at 1 Utility Parkway; its backup generation station on West 27th Street; and at least seven substations spread through Cedar Falls.

The regulations are designed to protect public health, public welfare, and the environment from potential harmful effects of oil discharges to navigable waters.

CFU officials didn’t expect the EPA’s heightened response. But they noted that continuing to dispute the claims was not worth the administrative and court costs. In the settlement, the utility neither formally admitted nor denied the factual allegations and legal conclusions asserted by the EPA.

It was the first such time CFU had its plan scrutinized to that extent and the only time it had ever received a fine from the EPA for noncompliance, according to Bernard. The regulations are a result of the Federal Clean Water Act and require any operator of facilities with over 1,320 gallons of oil to have a plan.

The EPA is declining comment on the ongoing enforcement matters until the agreement is finalized. The proposed consent agreement and final order is expected to be posted on Region 7’s website within the next week, when a public comment period will open.

The proposed agreement will be finalized no sooner than 40 days after it is posted for public comment. The administrative order for compliance on consent is pending until signed and finalized by the EPA, which is also expected to be soon.

