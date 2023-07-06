CEDAR FALLS — Top officers of Iowa Northern Railway Company and the city are still interested in removing the railroad tracks through town.

They had partnered with Cedar Falls Utilities in putting together a grant application to the Federal Railroad Administration’s new and competitive Railroad Crossing Elimination Program.

“We did not get approved, so we asked for a debriefing to learn more about why we didn’t get it,” said General Manager Bill Magee. “Is it worth applying again? Is there anything we should do differently?”

Close to $10 million would have assisted in paying for the removal of the company’s rarely used infrastructure through the downtown and nearby residential areas.

The tracks are described as making areas through the town unsafe and not allowing the city to utilize them to their fullest potential.

Only one Iowa project, in Davenport, receiving funding. More than $570 million in grants were awarded to 63 projects in 32 states last month from the 209 applications received for the program authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Cedar Falls was not among the 56 of those applications deemed ineligible based on the criteria.

“You learn a lot from those debriefings,” said Magee. “I still think it’s a good application.”

A program spokesperson declined to provide specific reasons, citing application confidently and not wanting to unduly influence the future selection process.

Four more years of funding has been set aside for the program. Magee refrained from saying at this point in time that it will delay the project from happening. According to Magee, work could still get underway next year as part of two to three years of phases of work.

He agreed, though, with the sentiment that the latest news on the grant is a challenge the partners will have to overcome.

“It’s a big project and will affect lots of city streets,” Magee said. “But I still want to push toward that end goal of getting the tracks removed.”

The city sought up to $9.76 million and would have been required to provide a $1.22 million match of the project’s estimated $12.2 million cost. The railroad company also would have paid $1.22 million. Magee believes the cost estimates will hold up and not change significantly.

Approximately 11,642 linear feet of track, or a little more than two miles, runs from near the intersection of Iowa and West First streets, next to McDonalds, through the downtown, to the southern city limits and several hundred feet past Cedar Falls Utilities to an area near a pedestrian trail along the river and Pfeiffer Springs Park off Grand Boulevard.

The project would include a full reconstruction of West Fifth Street between Franklin and State streets, Iowa Street between Second and Third streets as well as other pavement removal and replacement.

Denial of the grant application also did not seem to deter Mayor Rob Green’s feelings that the tracks should be removed. A couple times on his mayoral Facebook page in recent months, he’s emphasized the importance of the project.

“I really want to see those tracks removed and Fifth Street straightened, so that when we reconstruct Fifth, we can make this whole corridor much nicer and business/residential/pedestrian friendly, all the way to Ragged Edge and beyond,” wrote Green on Friday. He was referencing a business located on Bluff Street.

While Cedar Falls failed to land a significant federal grant to fund the track’s removal, city leaders can’t be too upset with the federal government.

Officials received word last week it had been awarded $10 million from another one of the Department of Transportation’s competitive grant programs for the $30 million reconstruction of Main Street.

