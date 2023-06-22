CEDAR FALLS — On Tuesday, public safety leadership shared with the City Council its progress toward its goals.

Public Safety Director Craig Berte, Police Chief Mark Howard and Fire Chief John Zolondek were joined by almost all the senior command team to share more about their focuses and what they’ve been working on, while also being candid about their failures and what needs improvement.

“Our public safety program really started in about 2015-16,” said Berte. “We’re still a new program. We’re a different organization than we were a couple years ago and I think we’ll be a different organization a couple years from now.

“And after a lot of us are gone and some of the younger people sitting behind us are in charge, it may be really interesting how they provide police and fire services. It might be a lot different than what we do right now.”

About 10 minutes of the hour-long discussion involved the council and came mostly in the form of questions and answers.

The update came as a result of a council motion for an internal review following a proposal for a review of the department by an outside firm. The update was based on the goals of the previously adopted strategic plan known as the “Cedar Falls Public Safety Special Report 2021-2025.”

The councilmembers who previously advocated for the external review said after the meeting there are no serious deficiencies nor enough political support to warrant another push in the coming months before the next city election.

The public safety department will have 75 officers budgeted next fiscal year – 26 on the fire side and 49 on the police side. All but two of the current squad, which tends to total 5-10% less than the budgeted, are cross-trained.

One weakness is less institutional knowledge in the fire service in its higher ranks compared with police. That’s in part due to losing retired fire chief John Bostwick’s more than 40 years of experience.

One of the bigger concerns has been how to bring about optimal staffing and boost its recruitment and retention success.

The department has worked to bolster its advertising for openings, target colleges (in particular athletic teams) for new recruits, make clear the various opportunities it offers and compete with the bonuses being offered by other agencies for new hires.

“We’re working on it, and it’s not going to go away,” said Berte.

Additionally, a push is being made to strengthen its police reserves force, as well as revitalize the paid-on-call and volunteer fire program to supplement the fulltime staff at a low cost and introduce people to the career.

Mental health too has been a work in progress with its officers and doing more to limit the risk of officer suicide.

Howard highlighted a past instance when a newer officer completed CPR on a victim and no one checked in on that officer for days. Additionally, the body and car cameras are outdated, another instance when officials acknowledged failure because of having not checked in on the latest technology.

“We’ll be back to you guys with some kind of a contract, explaining to you the predicament we found ourselves in. We set aside a certain amount in the CIP (capital improvements program), and now we’re finding out it costs ourselves a lot more over the next five or 10 years,” said Berte.

Constant improvement is being sought on scenes of emergencies through more live fire training. Officials, too, will be looking to bring aboard another school resource officer, mostly for educational purposes, on top of the one already present in the school system.

Admittedly, they’ve lost some presence in the schools, according to Zolondek, as he recalled the days when he was young and used to get all excited when seeing the fire truck.

A future station could be added on First Street at some point, possibly taking over the school administration building once the district moves its operation out to the new high school on West 27th Street in 2024.

A new aerial truck will be purchased in a few years to replace its older one. A K-9 program also is in the works.

Officers took pride improvement in its work to improve community outreach, as well, whether that being in its communication with community organizations and businesses, or getting out to host events like active shooter drills and “Coffee with a Cop” or its newer offerings like CPR training and blood drives.

In other business, the council moved to:

Approved the first of three readings of an ordinance amending snow and ice removal requirements, adding language clarifying the “the full width of all sidewalks” must be cleared and the job must be completed within 48 hours of the end of the weather event, as opposed to in a “reasonable amount of time.” The proposed rule also outlines the procedure to create an alternate snow-free path around a sidewalk because of unsafe conditions or hardship on the owner.

Approved the first of three readings of an ordinance rezoning 2.26 acres for Advanced Technical Services at 702 LeClair St. for a 6,900-square-foot expansion to the south of its existing facility for more storage space for equipment.

Approved the first of three readings of an ordinance allowing vinyl siding on residential buildings with six or fewer dwelling units in residential areas of downtown. The proposal is part of a flurry of changes introduced by a council majority to the fairly new code and reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Approved a resolution to remove councilmembers’ obligation to vote on proclamations forwarded to them by Green, who was wrapped up in controversy following his initial decision not to sign one recognizing LGBTQIA+ Month.

Accepted the resignation of Anne Bonsall Hoekstra from the Art & Culture Board.

Appointed Gina Weekley, Jason Droste, Madeleine Seymour, and Tyler Ingham to the Human Rights Commission.

Approved resolutions establishing the payroll for employees and setting the pay ranges for the various positions as well as various fees imposed by the city.

