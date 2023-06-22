CEDAR FALLS — A former place of worship near Second Street will be given new life in the coming months following the city Board of Adjustment’s approval Tuesday.

Business owner McKenna Pryor and Chad Welsh, owner of 209 Walnut St. property, appeared before the board with a conditional use request. Since last November, the two have been working together to move Pryor’s salon, Dolled Up Studios, onto Welsh’s property, the former Faith Wesleyan Church on the corner of Walnut and Second streets.

The building was most recently the Jordan Crossing Church until 2022. Welsh purchased the property in October. The location had been a church site for more than a century, with the current structure built in 1958.

The duo received approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the City Council earlier this year, including the passing of an amendment to the zoning code that now allows for “personal service uses” including salons in vacant institutional buildings such as churches and schools.

When presented to the board, the project received little to no pushback.

“When we look at it, it’s not something that’s going to disrupt the neighborhood, it’s moving into a property that may not be used for its original use,” board member Mark G. Miller said.

“It’s exciting to be able to see an old church getting utilized for something good,” board member Sue Beach added.

Concern was raised about the level and speed of traffic on Second Street and the potential safety concerns for street-parking patrons. Pryor stated that she plans to encourage customers to park in the property’s parking lot, which currently has 12 standard spots and two Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant spots.

The salon only books by appointment and will see about 20 customers per day. The board agreed that the proposed business would meet the conditions of the code to not disrupt or devalue the neighborhood.

The salon plans to abide by a handful of other conditions in order to be housed in a residential part of town. It will not have any illuminated signage outside of the building and will only operate daytime hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

The property was also approved for the installation of a streetlight-style light to illuminate the parking lot for safety purposes.

The meeting was the final step in getting city approval for Pryor to move her business. Afterward, she was feeling, “relieved, excited, really really good.”

Following the meeting, she and Welsh must wait 30 days before obtaining permits to finish renovations. The renovations are expected to take another month and a half, and Pryor hopes to open at the new location mid-September or the beginning of October.

“I thought it was a really unique space that has a lot of potential and a lot of room,” she said. The new location would expand her salon from 1,000 square feet to over 6,000 square feet and would contain six salon stations.

Another advantage to the old church is the annex building also on the property, which Pryor plans to convert to childcare space to serve her clients.

“I am doing this for the moms out there,” she said. “I have two children of my own, and it’s really hard to find time for yourself and to pamper yourself, so I’m doing this for all of the moms out there that need a break.”

Pryor was waiting until approval from the board before discussing any changes to her business’s ability to serve alcohol with the city. At Dolled Up Studio’s current location on State Street, she is able to serve clients two complementary beverages without a liquor license.

She hopes to obtain a liquor license from the city so she can sell more drinks, but is unsure at this point whether there may be more restrictions in a residential area. If not approved, she plans to continue serving the two complementary drinks.

As the renovating of the church continues, Welsh offered assurances that there are no plans for structural changes to the exterior of the building. He plans to replace the siding on the top section of the building’s exterior to remove the cross symbols.

The former Faith Wesleyan Church is one of a handful of old city churches being repurposed. The former First Church of Christ Scientist building at 701 W. Sixth St. was purchased in February. The owner has received about a half dozen inquiries with proposals including a home, office, preschool or place of worship.

The former Cedar Falls Mennonite Church at 215 W. Ninth St. was demolished last October to build a pocket residential neighborhood.

Tuesday was the first time the Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment had met since December 2021. Other business included the approval of a variance request at 422 Iowa St. and selecting new board officers.

