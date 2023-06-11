CEDAR FALLS -- City officials will host a public meeting Thursday at City Hall for property owners directly affected by phase one of the North Cedar Heights Area reconstruction project.

However, anyone interested in learning more about the project is welcomed to attend.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a brief presentation reviewing the design, construction phasing, access during construction, temporary parking, temporary mailboxes, and garbage collection. Afterward construction plans will be available for viewing and city officials will be available to answer any questions.

The undertaking will include West Ridgewood Drive from Greenwood Avenue to Cherry Lane as well as a part of Greenwood Avenue.

Any questions can be directed to the Cedar Falls Engineering Division at 319-268-5165. City Hall is located 220 Clay St.

