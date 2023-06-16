CEDAR FALLS – The city of Cedar Falls has been denied federal money to help pay for the removal of the railroad tracks through town, Cedar Falls Utilities General Manager Steve Bernard told the board of trustees on Wednesday.

CFU had partnered with the city and Iowa Northern Railway Company on the grant application to the Federal Railroad Administration’s new Railroad Crossing Elimination Program, created by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The city sought up to $9.76 million, and would have been required cover $1.22 million of the project’s estimated $12.2 million cost. The railroad company also would have paid $1.22 million.

It’s not clear if that means the project will be scrapped by the railroad company, which owns the tracks. The entities may apply again. The program has federal funding available through fiscal year 2026.

Approximately 11,642 linear feet of track runs near the intersection of Iowa and West First streets, next to the First Street McDonalds, through the downtown area, and several hundred feet past Cedar Falls Utilities to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park off Grand Boulevard.

The track has not been used for its primary purpose since 2010 — the delivery of coal to the municipal utility — and had been minimally used for the storage of railroad cars.

Officials said removal of the tracks would make the streets safer for vehicle and bike traffic, and the funds would help pay for related street and sidewalk reconstruction, a flood wall closure, and trail connection.

The City Council voted 5-1 in September to apply for the grant, with Councilmember Dave Sires dissenting and Councilmember Susan deBuhr absent.

The council initially declined to pursue the funds in a 4-3 vote, largely due to the $1.22 million cost to the city.

