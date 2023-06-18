CEDAR FALLS – The results of the internal evaluation of the Public Safety Department will be the focus of a Tuesday meeting of the City Council.

Officials will discuss the evaluation at 6 p.m. inside City Hall, 220 Clay St.

The focus is the department’s progress on seven goals – staffing; departmental practices; training; facilities; equipment and vehicles; community engagement; and officer well-being – and explaining future priorities and challenges.

Earlier this year, the council voted 5-2 to conduct the internal review. Councilmembers Simon Harding and Dave Sires opposed after a proposal had been on the table for an unbiased, external review. No decision was made on whether an external review might be pursued after revealing the internal review.

The council also will discuss term limits for board and commission members, or whether to allow unlimited service. There is currently no policy.

However, Mayor Rob Green’s practice has been to retire members with more than 20 years of service. That was initially questioned by Councilmember Daryl Kruse. Mardy Holst recently retired from the Planning and Zoning Commission after 20 years but said it was his decision, despite Green noting he wouldn’t have reappointed him.

There are exceptions. Green recently reappointed Shirley Merner to the Health Trust Fund Board after more than 20 years because positions on the board are difficult to fill.

Also before Tuesday’s council meeting will be a presentation on the possibility of Cedar Falls formulating a youth commission similar to Waterloo’s Youth City Council.

At the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will consider:

Approving the first of three readings of an ordinance establishing $12,000 as the annual salary for councilmembers. It would take effect Jan. 1 following the city election, and be raised every year based on the federal consumer price index rate. Councilmembers are being paid $6,982 in 2023. The new wage was supported by all councilmembers except Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr.

Approving the first of three readings of an ordinance amending snow and ice removal requirements, adding language clarifying the “the full width of all sidewalks” must be cleared and the job must be completed within 48 hours of the end of the weather event, as opposed to in a “reasonable amount of time.” The proposed rule also outlines the procedure to create an alternate snow-free path around a sidewalk because of unsafe conditions or hardship on the owner.

Approving the first of three readings of an ordinance rezoning 2.26 acres for Advanced Technical Services at 702 LeClair St. for a 6,900-square-foot expansion to the south of its existing facility for more storage space for equipment.

Approving the first of three readings of an ordinance allowing vinyl siding on residential buildings with six or fewer dwelling units in residential areas of downtown. The proposal is part of a flurry of changes introduced by a council majority to the fairly new code and reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission. It requires a supermajority to enact because the commission did not endorse the proposed change.

Approving a resolution to remove councilmembers’ obligation to vote on proclamations forwarded to them by Green, who was wrapped up in controversy following his initial decision not to sign one recognizing LGBTQIA+ Month.

Accepting the resignation of Anne Bonsall Hoekstra from the Art & Culture Board.

Appointing Gina Weekley, Jason Droste, Madeleine Seymour, and Tyler Ingham to the Human Rights Commission.

Approving resolutions establishing the payroll for employees and setting the pay ranges for the various positions as well as various fees imposed by the city.

Approving the shared services 28E agreement for the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center, finalizing the continued cost sharing with other municipalities despite the massive uptick in expense assigned to Cedar Falls because of a change in formula approved by the Emergency Management Commission.