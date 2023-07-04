CEDAR FALLS -- Main Street will be closed from 10th to 11th Street as soon as Thursday for approximately two days of utility and road work as part of the larger reconstruction of the corridor.

Work includes removal of the existing pavement and installation of new water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer manholes, as well as new concrete pavement, driveway approaches, and sod from the back of the new curb to the front edge of the sidewalk and right-of-way limits.

Officials remind people to stay behind the sidewalk and away from the construction area as heavy equipment moves back and forth there.