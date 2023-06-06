CEDAR FALLS — Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School appears one step closer to gaining some essential road connections in the name of less traffic and more safety.

The City Council unanimously voted in favor of an agreement Monday with the developer Brent Dahlstrom and his company, Panther Farms, to submit plans for the streets by the end of the year.

The hope is the agreed-upon terms speed up the design and construction of road segments for Ashworth Drive eastward from the school as well as Arbors Drive north to Greenhill Road.

The little bit of progress left Dave Sires, who is the most vocal councilmember on the issue, both excited and bitter. Sires noted that he’s been pushing for the roads to be constructed for four years.

Still, he felt more requirements for the street should have been included in the agreement, like its width, and was frustrated the plans had been kicked down the road.

“It shouldn’t have taken so long,” said Sires. “It’s been a long time coming, but it could have been done much faster.

"Am I happy? Yeah, but I’m not ecstatic because it was pushed off for a year and they can push things back some more. But it’s hard to be upset when we’re finally doing a little something.”

The agreement also includes a smaller road segment connecting Ironwood Drive to the future Arbors Drive extension to the north as well as another new road to be named Elizabeth Drive from Vera Drive to the future Ashworth Drive extension.

Dahlstrom’s required to submit the preliminary plats for each of the subdivisions with plans for the new roads by the end of the year. The actual plans and specifications must be in no later than six months after approval of the agreement for the roads.

Dahlstrom will reimburse the city for 50% of the cost for the road projects as each lot adjoining the road segments is sold. The lone exception would be Elizabeth Drive, which is considered optional. It would be built – at the development’s cost – the same time the city is constructing the other roads.

“That road to the north could have been done this year or last year," said Sires. He worried that the work is moving "at a snail's pace and should have been done much sooner. This is very important – the safety of those kids.”

It’s a deal that was worked on for months, one that City Attorney Kevin Rogers called a “unique situation” since officials were negotiating to build roads through land not yet developed around an elementary school.

The “fairly complicated arrangement” required a lot of discussion, he said, in coming up with a repayment arrangement and making sure the city was fully secure with the developer’s obligation, for instance.

“There’s been multiple discussions and will be phases that will hopefully come to fruition to make the connections,” said Councilmember Daryl Kruse. “I’ve been reassured that’s all in the works and, if not, I’m going to say something.”

The work lines up with a recently approved contract for the $1.25 million construction of the Ashworth Drive westward extension from Hudson Road to Kara Drive, that would eventually allow for traffic to reach the school from the main thoroughfare without interruption.

Dahlstrom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.