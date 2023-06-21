CEDAR FALLS — The City Council had a lengthy dialogue at the dais Tuesday about raising its salary more than 70%.

But it wasn’t because councilmembers were debating with each other. A majority supported the measure and the item had been discussed before on two separate occasions.

Rather, several of them spoke in an effort to refute five engaged residents – the majority being current or past candidates who felt those on the council in 2024 shouldn’t each be receiving $12,000, or 71.87% more than the 2023 earnings of $6,982.

The council passed the first reading of the ordinance in a 5-2 vote, raising the base salary to $12,000. It will be raised each subsequent year based on the consumer price index as is already being done.

Councilmembers Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr, who are likely not running for reelection after their terms expire at the end of this year, dissented after previously voicing that they don’t think the elected leaders should be paid at all. It must pass two more readings before going into effect.

“I won’t get one cent of this, and I’m OK with that, because I support it still,” said Councilmember Simon Harding, who’s also not seeking reelection. “It’s a very tough job to be up here. It’s a lot of hours.”

“There is no expectation but, at the same time, there’s an insanely high expectation that you put in the time. I tried to add it up and I got lost – interviews this, meetings that – it’s at least a 1,000 hours a year for me easy, especially with all of the mayor pro tem duties that I’ve taken on,” he added.

Nonetheless, supporting councilmembers relayed that rarely, if ever, does one choose to run for local office with the pay stub in mind. A majority of the reasoning behind the bump had been the salary falling behind other cities of Cedar Falls' size and needing to make up for the money lost by councilmembers who take time off from their everyday jobs to fulfil their elected duties.

By not offering adequate pay, some fear they’re limiting the younger, working person – who may be raising a family – from running.

“I have put no less than 15 hours per week of my time, if not more. That’s the average. And I will say this. It is very much a privilege to serve,” said Councilmember Kelly Dunn.

“I’ve been elected two times by this city as an at-large councilmember. I give my all to this position. My family gives their all to this position. For me, it is about not stifling anyone who wants to serve their community.”

“This is about, for me, making sure that a person can afford to serve on their City Council,” she added.

Several of the protestors asked for the salary hikes to be staggered and gradually raised over time. They argued that nearly doubling the salary was outrageous when other industries offer increases to their employees in the single digits each year.

However, state law only allows councilmembers' salary changes to become effective following a city election, which happens every two years.

People at the meeting also pointed out how it didn’t seem fair that city department heads were asked to make cuts to their budgets in fiscal year 2024 when elected officials would be getting a raise.

Former council candidate T.J. Frein took issue with not knowing where the money to cover the raises would come from and guessed they were working far fewer hours than what councilmembers later relayed and, thus, were making more per hour than many city employees.

“No other city has a (full-time) city manager and a city mayor," he said. "That takes a lot of the responsibility away from the council.

“A lot of stuff gets brought forward to council. Council’s not bringing a lot of stuff forward. That’s how it works here in Cedar Falls.”

Resident Josh Wilson, who’s worked in communications for state and federal politicians, bemoaned the “instant insane” and “unheard of” raises. He called it a political move and one that's not deserving for people he feels don’t lead the city – let alone their own meetings – when a lot of what’s recommended and approved by them comes as a result of the work of its paid staff.

“The other big argument – and here’s where we come to the politics – is you can’t get people to run for office, yet to date there are already candidates announced in every single race that will be held in November," said Wilson. "Clearly, the candidates aren’t worried about the pay. But that’s not the real issue. The real issue is that certain councilmembers don’t like the quality of candidates running.”

He went one step further and asked that they ride in the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade this weekend with the raise on the vehicles they ride in.

“There’s no better way to show your constituents that you’re gravely out of touch with the world we live in,” he said.

Discussion on the raises was introduced during the November retreat for setting goals. Councilmember Daryl Kruse pitched the $12,000 figure back in April as “reasonable” when compared with the salaries of the 15 most-populated cities in Iowa.

“We have a great responsibility to have good, business-minded people involved with running the city and operating it like a business,” he said at the time. “With that, I took the top 15 cities and did an average. … I got an average salary of $12,744. Going further, taking out the highest compensated and the lowest compensated to get a better average of the 12 middle cities, not counting Cedar Falls, I got $12,062.”

He stood by his recommendation on Tuesday.

The council in the next five years “has to decide what to do with a half a billion dollars, and I think getting $1,000 per month to reset our base pay to be comparable to what other cities of our size has is very reasonable,” he said.

A base salary of $4,098 was put in place Jan. 1, 2000, but that figure has increased each year due to the consumer price index.

Mayor Rob Green, a former councilmember, supported the effort and explained how those on the council are deserving.

“These aren’t the days of the paper packets where people open their packets at the meeting, pull it out and maybe that’s the first time they’ve seen it,” he said. “This is a council that does research and does homework behind the scenes and also attends important ceremonies in the life of the city, activities that’s very important for staff to see council at, ride-alongs, and other activities. I’m very proud of the council for how much work they put in every day, and for the excellent dialogue we have.”

