Cedar Falls council greenlights agreement for new road connections around Aldrich school

CEDAR FALLS — Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School appears one step closer to gaining some essential road connections in the name of less traffic congestion and more safety.

The City Council unanimously voted in favor of an agreement Monday with the developer Brent Dahlstrom and his company, Panther Farms, to submit plans and plats for the streets by the end of the year.

The hope is the agreed-upon terms speed up the process for construction of the road segments for Ashworth Drive eastward from the school as well as Arbors Drive north to Greenhill Road.

The little bit of progress left Dave Sires, who is the most vocal councilmember on the issue, both excited and bitter. Sires noted that he’s been pushing for the roads to be constructed for four years.

Still, he felt more requirements for the street should have been included in the agreement, like its width, and was frustrated the plans had been kicked down the road.

“It shouldn’t have taken so long,” said Sires. “It’s been a long time coming, but it could have been done much faster.

"Am I happy? Yeah, but I’m not ecstatic because it was pushed off for a year and they could push things back some more. But it’s hard to be upset when we’re finally doing a little something.”

The agreement also includes a smaller road segment connecting Ironwood Drive to the future Arbors Drive extension to the north as well as another new road to be named Elizabeth Drive from Vera Drive to the future Ashworth Drive extension.

Dahlstrom’s required to submit the preliminary plats for each of the subdivisions with plans for the new roads by the end of the year. The actual plans and specifications must be in no later than six months after approval of the agreement for the roads.

Kevin Fittro, who manages Panther Farms, expressed confidence in housing development and road construction happening there in the not-too-distant future in what’s called the Prairie Wind and Prairie West subdivisions.

A preliminary plat had been approved for the vacant area east of the school and nearest the Ashworth Drive stretch, according to Fittro. His team is working to redo the plat in the northern-most portion off Arbors Drive and Greenhill Road.

He hopes the company is moving dirt as soon as next year and expects building to happen on the future lots in the next year or two.

“As we saw in the housing needs assessment, the city is starving for lots,” said Fittro. “This agreement puts Prairie Wind and West back in line to restart development there.”

Dahlstrom will reimburse the city for 50% of the cost for the road projects as each lot adjoining the road segments is sold. The lone exception would be Elizabeth Drive, which is considered optional. It would be built – at the developer’s cost – the same time the city is constructing the other roads.

“This is very important for the safety of those kids,” said Sires.

It’s a deal that was worked on for months, one that City Attorney Kevin Rogers called a “unique situation” since officials were negotiating to build roads through land not yet developed around an elementary school.

The “fairly complicated arrangement” required a lot of discussion, he said, in coming up with a repayment arrangement and making sure the city was fully secure with the developer’s obligation, for instance.

“There’s been multiple discussions and will be phases that will hopefully come to fruition to make the connections,” said Councilmember Daryl Kruse. “I’ve been reassured that’s all in the works and, if not, I’m going to say something.”